Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement





SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a Quad summit would not be held in Sydney next week without U.S. President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip due to negotiations over the debt ceiling in Washington. Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this weekend, after Biden canceled a trip to Sydney during the second leg of his next trip to Asia, which was also to include a visit to Papua New Guinea. “The Quad leadership meeting will not take place in Sydney next week. We will, however, have this discussion among the Quad leaders in Japan,” Albanese told a news conference. A visit to Sydney by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still take place next week, Albanese said in a local radio interview, including a rally at an indoor stadium west of the city. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida withdrew from his trip after Biden’s cancellation, Albanese added. The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees this as an attempt to push back its growing influence in the region. Richard Maude, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the cancellation of Biden’s visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by a US president to an independent Pacific island nation, could roll back Washington’s battle for influence with Beijing in the region. The mantra of the region is to show up. Showing up is half the battle. China pops up all the time, so the optics aren’t great, Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, said during a Quad roundtable on Wednesday. India and Australia are not part of the G7 group of seven rich countries – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – but have been invited to attend the summit in Japan. Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. lewis jackson Thomson Reuters Breaking news reports from Australia and New Zealand covering the biggest stories across politics, business and commodities. Previously wrote about stocks at Morningstar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-pm-says-govt-talking-with-japan-india-quad-meet-after-biden-cancels-2023-05-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos