Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a Quad summit would not be held in Sydney next week without U.S. President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip due to negotiations over the debt ceiling in Washington.

Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this weekend, after Biden canceled a trip to Sydney during the second leg of his next trip to Asia, which was also to include a visit to Papua New Guinea.

“The Quad leadership meeting will not take place in Sydney next week. We will, however, have this discussion among the Quad leaders in Japan,” Albanese told a news conference.

A visit to Sydney by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still take place next week, Albanese said in a local radio interview, including a rally at an indoor stadium west of the city.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida withdrew from his trip after Biden’s cancellation, Albanese added.

The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees this as an attempt to push back its growing influence in the region.

Richard Maude, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the cancellation of Biden’s visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by a US president to an independent Pacific island nation, could roll back Washington’s battle for influence with Beijing in the region.

The mantra of the region is to show up. Showing up is half the battle. China pops up all the time, so the optics aren’t great, Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, said during a Quad roundtable on Wednesday.

India and Australia are not part of the G7 group of seven rich countries – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – but have been invited to attend the summit in Japan.

Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese

