Imran Khan: Former Pakistani PM says police ‘surrounded’ his house | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said police had “surrounded” his home and his arrest was imminent.

He tweeted: ‘Probably my last tweet before my next arrest’, adding that police had ‘surrounded’ his house in the eastern city of Lahore.

However, police said they were surrounding the house because dozens of people linked to last week’s violent attacks on public property and military installations were hiding there.

Mr Khan, 70, was arrested last Tuesday in a corruption case that sparked violence across the country.

After his arrest, thousands of his supporters attacked and burned dozens of buildings, including the army headquarters, and at least eight people died in violent protests across the country.

Punjab provincial information minister Amir Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that around 30 to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at the home by Mr. Khan.

Mr Mir said: “We are giving an ultimatum for these terrorists to be handed over to the police, otherwise there will be action.”

He warned that Mr Khan had 24 hours to hand over suspects and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Mr Khan’s aide, Iftikhar Durrani, said the accusation that he harbored people suspected of involvement in the violence carried no weight and reiterated his call for an independent investigation.

Mr. Khan’s arrest has significantly escalated tensions between him and the military.

The former cricket star politician was released on bail last Friday, and on Wednesday the High Court in Islamabad granted bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

He was released after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled his arrest unlawful.

The court ruled he could not be arrested at any time for the next few weeks.

Mr Khan has faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts since being ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last April.

