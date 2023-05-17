Turkey’s Elections Show Erdogan’s Advantage: Why Kilicdaroglu’s Camp Failed

Turkish voters cast their ballots on May 14 in what was considered one of the most crucial elections in the country’s modern history by some analysts. Most closely fought in decades, the elections ended in a second round between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council announced that Erdogan won 49.49% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu won 44.79%.

Neither of the two candidates having obtained the required 50% of the votes, there will be a second ballot, or second round, on May 28.

What is going on

There is no doubt that the battle that will unfold over the next two weeks will be fierce. However, analysts believe that after his victory of more than 49% of the vote, Erdogan has an advantage for the second round. The candidate who placed third in the first round with 5% of the vote, Sinan Ogan, indicated that Kilicdaroglu would not win his support. Although he has not openly supported Erdogan, if Ogan decides to support the president, it creates a scenario where Kilicdaroglu is unlikely to win.

apprehensions

There were concerns about whether the elections would be free and fair. Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism has been a cause for concern, with his government accused of controlling state institutions, stifling independent media and intimidating political opposition. The narrow gap between the votes garnered by the two deepened fears, and Erdogan’s own statements did not help.

My people will not hand over this country to a president backed by (terrorists), he said on May Day. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has claimed the election could become a Western-backed political coup attempt, The Economist reported.

The hopes of the oppositions deflated

These election results surprised many who expected a decisive opposition victory in Turkey. Most Turkish polls had shown a clear advantage for the opposition alliance. Omair Anas, assistant professor in the department of international relations at Yildirim Beyazit University in Ankara, Turkey, listed the things that went wrong in an interview with indianexpress.com.

First, Erdogan’s AK party was expected to lose a majority in parliament according to most polls. This does not happen. The AKP and its nationalist ally MHP, the Nationalist Movement Party, maintained their position in parliament. Secondly, in all the surveys, Kldarolu was leading with three to four percent, but in the results, Erdogan only missed out on victory by half a percent, outpacing his main opponent by four percent. Third, ultra-nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan was expected to get only 1-2% of the vote, but in the results he got 5%, seriously affecting opposition nationalist ally IYI Party, he said. he declares.

Possible causes

According to Anas, this debacle could be due to the invocation of the sectarian card by Kldarolu. The main opposition candidate, Kemal Kldarolu, is known as a staunch Kemalist and was respected by fellow Kemalists, where sectarian identity mattered little, he said.

Kemalism is a political ideology that focuses on the principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the founder of modern Turkey, who also served as its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938. It mainly includes modernization oriented towards Western Europe, secular Turkish nationalism and the idea of ​​popular sovereignty.

However, suddenly Kilicdaroglu in one of his video messages said that he is Alevi and that all sects deserve equality and dignity. While the message itself was very positive, it shocked many Sunni voters and leaders, including Erdogan’s rival Sunni Islamists, Temel Karaullaoglu of the Sadat party and Ahmet Davutolu of the Gelecek party. To undo the damage, Ahmet Davutoglu released his own video declaring that being a Sunni is not at odds with fellow Alevi. It appears that Kilicdaroglu invoking her sectarian identity, despite attracting an international following, left predominantly Sunni Turkish voters unnecessarily confused, Anas explained.

Supporters of Turkey’s main opposition alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu react at the headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Ankara, Turkey May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

The opposition camp also had too many contradictions. Kurdish voters were represented by the HDP (People’s Democratic Party) and YSP (Green Left Party), accused of cultivating sympathies for the separatist terrorist group PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and its branches in Syria and Syria. Iraq. This did not please the nationalist IYI party, whose leader, Meral Aksener, had always said she would not ally with the HDP. The camp also included Islamists and conservatives represented by the Sadat Party, the Gelecek Party and the Deva Party. The Kemalist CHP and its main supporters have always opposed Turkish Islamists, Anas said.

Even though Kemal Kilicdaroglu managed to hold these contradictory camps together, Erdogan and his party were able to highlight the weakness of the opposition alliance and raise questions about their ability to govern Turkey, Anas said.

He added that despite the debacle, it was one of the few elections where the opposition had a successful political campaign by focusing on the political and economic agenda and promising voters a good spring. But the confidence of voters, especially rural and lower-middle-class voters in central Turkey, including those in earthquake-torn districts, remains with Erdogan, Anas said.

According to a Reuters report, Erdogan came out on top in Sunday’s elections in 10 of the 11 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes in February this year. The report says voters in those areas, usually AKP strongholds, were reassured by Erdogan’s promises to rebuild the towns. The strong performance of the ruling party, defying initial expectations in February that the earthquakes would damage its support, was also driven by doubts about the ability of the opposition to meet voters’ expectations, the Reuters says the report.

The opposition’s use of populism did not sit well with its diverse alliance base. For example, the Islamists did not approve of anti-Syrian speeches. Likewise, promising a pro-European, pro-Western foreign policy would have been a good thing if Kilicdarogulu had not come out openly against Russia, with which nationalist and conservative voters see no problem. On defense policy, too, Kilicdaroglus’ ambiguous statements were less appealing when Erdogan’s campaign was to use drones and aircraft carriers to mark complete defense autonomy. Then, right after the defeat, a section of the CHP began to criticize the earthquake-torn district for supporting Erdogan. Kilicdaroglu intervened and asked his supporters to stop campaigning against earthquake victims for their political choice, Anas explained.

After that

According to Anas, Turkish voters seem to favor a cautious transition rather than an abrupt change in direction.

To win the second round, Kldarolu must convince voters that he supports current foreign and defense policies. As nationalist votes are the main vote to contend for, Kilicdaroglu has his work cut out for him. If he becomes more nationalist in his strategy, he risks losing the Kurdish vote. Since Erdoan already has a majority in parliament, he has a better chance of getting the votes of the undecided and nationalists. With the resignation of several senior leaders, the opposition alliance faces internal challenges. Their constituents either lost hope or started to switch sides, Anas said.