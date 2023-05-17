Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen friendship with Central Asia





Chinese President Xi Jinping called on young people from Central Asian countries studying in China to devote themselves to promoting China-Central Asia friendship and do more to strengthen relations between China and their home countries, as reported

China DailyTV BRICS partner. In a response letter to Central Asian students at China Petroleum University in Beijing released on Monday, Xi said China and Central Asian countries have deep friendship and a common future. Xi said that since 2013, when he took the initiative to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt, China-Central Asia relations have steadily improved, accelerating cooperation in all areas. areas that benefit the peoples of both sides. Friendship between China and Central Asian countries should be pursued by ambitious and promising young people from generation to generation, he said, adding that students are not only witnesses and beneficiaries of China relations. -Central Asia, but also contribute to the strengthening of these relations. Xi said he hoped the students would be committed to the China-Central Asia friendship, wear the “the spirit of the silk road” and talk well about the history of China and the countries of Central Asia. He encouraged students to act as “ambassadors of friendship” And “bridges of cooperation” and contribute to building a closer Chinese-Central Asian community with a shared future. The students recently wrote a letter to Xi and showed their determination to study hard and strengthen cooperation to help build a Central Asian and Chinese community with a common future. The next China-Central Asia summit, chaired by President Xi Jinping, will be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, on May 18-19. According to officials and analysts, the event will further strengthen ties between China and the five Central Asian countries, take economic and trade cooperation to a new level and bring more tangible benefits to the people. The summit will be attended by the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart TokayevKyrgyz president Sadir JaparovTajik President Emomali RahmanPresident of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzioev. Photo:

flickr.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tvbrics.com/en/news/chinese-president-xi-jinping-to-strengthen-friendship-with-central-asia-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos