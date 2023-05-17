Imran Khan has requested to appear before the Pakistani army’s anti-corruption agency





The Pakistan Army-run National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent an appeal notice to ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to cooperate with its investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former cricketer star turned political heavyweight has been asked to appear before the NAB on May 18, 2023.

Arrest of Imran Khan: further relief for the head of the PTI

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended a ban on Khan’s arrest until May 31.

The development came after the prosecutor asked for more time to provide the court with information about the charges against the 70-year-old politician.

Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan’s release four days after he was arrested by Punjab Rangers at the High Court in Islamabad. Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the High Court in Islamabad granted him bail in this case.

Unrest in Pakistan: Relief for other PTI leaders too

The Islamabad High Court also on Wednesday ordered the release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan, declaring their arrest “unlawful”.

The leaders of the PTI were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 following the violent protests in the country following the arrest of Khans.

Imran Khan calls arrest of PTI leaders ‘unlawful’

Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the ‘unlawful arrests and abductions’ of various leaders of his party and listed their names, including PTI deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi , Secretary General Asad Umar and former Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari.

WATCH ALSO | Ex-PM Imran Khan reminds nation of former East Pakistan

He also called the arrests of PTI workers “barbaric” and said they are imprisoned in “inhumane conditions”.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister demanded the immediate release of these women and brought the issue to the attention of international human rights organisations.

The May 9 arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistani Rangers paramilitaries sparked massive unrest in Pakistan, leaving several dead and hundreds injured.

In 75 years of existence, Pakistan has seen several establishments supported by the ruling army.

The country’s democratically elected governments, however, have struggled to complete their terms. No Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed his five-year term.

