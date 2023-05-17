Mike Pence’s chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls





Mike Pence languishes far behind Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee of 2024, according to a poll.

While the former vice president has yet to officially declare his candidacy, he “expects” he will do so soon, according to the New York Times, which spoke to “people close to Mr. Pence”.

Trump is the current Republican frontrunner, although he is plagued with legal troubles. He has been accused of falsifying business documents to conceal the payment of silent money to former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, which he denies, while a Manhattan court tried the new businessman -Yorker responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, in a civil case. .

The New York Times reported that Pence would run for president as a “classic conservative,” targeting evangelical voters with policies such as a federal ban on abortion.

Mike Pence visits ‘Mornings With Maria’ at Fox Business Network Studios on March 24, 2023 in New York City, and Donald Trump deplanes his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Polls show Pence significantly behind Trump and Ron DeSantis when Republican voters are asked about their preferred 2024 presidential candidate. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

A number of recent polls examining who would be Republican voters’ preferred candidate for president in 2024 have found Pence to be significantly behind Trump and DeSantis.

A Premise survey of 741 voters who “plan to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential primary” found that 58% supported Trump, followed by DeSantis at 21% and Pence at 5%. All other potential Republican candidates were lower, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz polling 4% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 3%. The survey took place from May 12 to 15.

An Ipsos poll of 1,642 registered Republicans, which took place May 9-15, also gave Trump a sizable lead over potential rivals. The survey put the former president at 49%, followed by DeSantis at 21% and Pence at 5%. Other candidates, like Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, all voted lower. The data was drawn from a larger survey of 4,410 American adults.

A Morning Consult survey of 3,571 “potential Republican primary voters” produced the same three candidates, with Trump at 61%, DeSantis at 18% and Pence third at 6%. The survey was conducted between May 12 and May 14.

According to CBS News, a new pro-Pence super PAC, called “Committed to America,” is preparing to launch with veteran Republican operative Bobby Saparow as executive director.

Pence fell out badly with Trump when he refused to back the then-president’s efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election result, leading Trump supporters to chant “hang Mike.” Pence” as they stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

In March, Pence told the Gridiron dinner in Washington that he had “no right” to void the election, adding that “Trump’s reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. -there”.

Trump continues to insist that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by fraud, although his claims have been repeatedly dismissed by multiple courts and election experts.

Newsweek has contacted Mike Pence for comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mike-pence-chances-beating-donald-trump-desantis-according-polls-1800868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos