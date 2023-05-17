Cracks are appearing in the Modi coalition, and it’s not just Karnataka

Any arrangement of government that seeks to impose itself and its ideas on a continental regime such as ours must necessarily cobble together a coalition of parties, factions, interests, beliefs, ideologies and individuals. At the time of its dominance, Congress was a determined coalition. The country then experimented with arrangements such as the United Front, the National Democratic Alliance and the United Progressive Alliance. The longevity of a coalition depends on the skills of its managers and its political wisdom. Even so, a coalition has a built-in lifespan before incompatible aspirations, ambitions, and personality quirks assert themselves unnecessarily.

In 2014 came Narendra Modi, who did not need a parliamentary coalition. But he spoke of a kind of coalition that extended beyond parliament and parties. He wore many hats and personified a number of overlapping constituencies. He wove this coalition around him, spun it in his designs and colors, and all these years gave a steady hand to the loom. Terms like Modi Magic, Modi Charisma, Modi Masaterstroke, etc. were used to describe how skillfully he could weave in various constituencies into a seemingly harmonious pattern.

The Karnataka results show either the Prime Minister losing his mojo or the incompatibility of different constituencies in the Modi coalition showing up. Maybe it wasn’t a day too early.

The Modi Coalition

The first major constituency of the Modi coalition can, for lack of a better word, be identified as modernist in its predisposition. It is essentially Manmohan Singh’s constituency of 1991, but has now expanded to include a technocratic pulse. You could say he is represented, at one end, by a restrained Arvind Panagariya and at the other by a frivolous Surjit Bhalla, with the likes of Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Metro Man E. Sreedharan thrown in between. This constituency does not reject the idea of ​​democracy but is not fond of the messiness of democracy and therefore prefers a strong leader like Modi who can trample democratic decency.

Company captains, cronies and crooks are the second important element of the Modi coalition. From the highly respectable Tatas to the yet-to-be-respected Adanis, Corporate India quickly bought prime ministers various slogans, acronyms and fads. As long as the coercive powers of his government are used to degrade trade unions and other problem sectors and as long as public sector banks are made available to corporate deception, India Inc is happy to line up behind Modi. Entrepreneurs in India are well socialized into the counterparty culture.

The Hindu constituency, the third element of the Modi coalition, is not a monolithic group. There are conservative traditionalists who are excited about the idea of ​​a Hindu revival but are uncomfortable with the mindset of the Hindu-Muslim zero-sum game; then there is the communal Hindu who believes that it is justified to feel hostility and animosity towards Muslims all the time; and then there is the lumpen Hindutva mob who band together in various outfits of thugs, senas, dals, etc. and in many places is interchangeable with the crowd of petty criminals. They provide the infantrymen of the so-called mobilization in the name of Narendra Modi.

An important subset of this constituency, of course, is the RSS establishment. The swayamsevak is now fortunately trapped in the dynamics of the entrepreneur-politician axis. During Modi Raj’s ten years, the middle echelon of the RSS was introduced for the taste of easy prosperity, and these mellowed swayamsevaks are the prime ministers’ secret allies against Mohan Bhagwat and other senior Sangh leaders, who are reduced to toothless tigers.

The Deshbhakti constituency comprises the fourth component of the ruling coalition. Narendra Modi seized power in Delhi by tickling the nationalist bone among citizens at all levels. This constituency willingly accepts any undemocratic measures and practices put in place by the security establishment as long as the sales pitch invokes national security, national honor or national pride. In 2019, Pulwama-Balakot proved useful in consolidating this constituency behind Modi.

This constituency has expanded exponentially over the past 10 years as the armed forces, as well as the strategic community, have been led to dilute their professional neutrality. Part of the armed forces even came to believe that Modi would finally give India the garrison state it deserves. This constituency has come to represent a powerful sentiment that Narendra Modi single-handedly brought unprecedented glory and power to India in the global world. All the publicity built around Modi and the G20 is sweet music for this constituency.

There is also a caste constituency. Under Modi, caste, sub-caste and sub-sub-caste identities, allegiances and animosities were worked most comprehensively by the Chanakyas who serenaded a lot. Endless energy and huge resources including the 40% reduction were expended to support new leaders and caste groups and all felt empowered by Narendra Modi.

Sixth and last is the anti-Congress, anti-Gandhi family constituency. This would include the traditional BJP voter, whoever the prime minister of the day, the original Jan Sangh crowd; the conventional anti-Congress voter who has reason to dislike the INC, and the new voters who have been alienated by Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Vadra’s centrality in Congress business. Ironically, this is the original decency constituency that Sonia Gandhi once brought into the Indian political space, but got fed up with her family’s frivolities and moved on to the Modi column.

All of these constituencies have conflicting demands and expectations, but Narendra Modi has so far succeeded in implanting a sense of stability, order, progress and prestige. Karnataka shows dissonance among coalition partners.

Modi Raj’s ten years have inevitably failed to equally satisfy all components of his coalition.

The nationalist corner noted how elaborate Modi’s regime was in its cowardice towards China’s aggressive encroachment on Indian territory; the modernist sector cannot remain indifferent if the Union Minister of the Interior threatens riots; poor Ram bhakt groans under the inherent inequalities of crony capitalism of Gujarat’s model variety; the middle classes find themselves powerless against the growing police raj which, in many places, has degenerated into an extortion racket. The Aryan Khan Syndrome is making its disturbing incursion into towns and cities, without sunvai. Something is seriously wrong in the kingdom if a muscleman-parliamentarian can bully a central minister and the poor mantri don’t think it’s worth complaining about the thug. Too much Hindu noise, Hindu ends up reducing the Prime Minister to a caricature of a world leader when he shouts Jai Bajrang Bali.

In the coming days, the Modi coalition will see a silent struggle for dominance, with the Amit Shah-Yogi Adityanath faction demanding a more aggressive Hindu agenda, even if it means violence and disorder. On the other hand, the non-community crowd will want a return to stability and sobriety. It is up to the Prime Minister to choose which hat he wants to throw. Even though a sense of panic has yet to descend on the Modi establishment, the Indian voter is finally starting to see through the prime minister and his bag of tricks. Expect turbulence ahead.