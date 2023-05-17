Indonesian Minister of Communication arrested in corruption case | News





The arrest of Johnny G Plate damages the reputation of President Joko Widodos in the fight against corruption.

Indonesia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology has been arrested in a corruption case linked to a telecommunications project that has resulted in a loss of more than $500 million for the public treasury. Johnny G Plate was taken into custody on Wednesday after appearing for questioning at the attorney general’s office in the capital, Jakarta, said Kuntadi, director of investigations at the prosecutor’s office. Footage showed Plate leaving the district attorney’s office in handcuffs and wearing a pink inmate vest. He did not respond to questions from reporters. If he is formally charged, it could further tarnish President Joko Widodos’ credibility in the fight against corruption. More recently, his social affairs and fisheries ministers were jailed in 2021 for corruption. The project was launched in late 2020 to manage over 7,900 mobile coverage blackspots in the most remote, underdeveloped and remote parts of Indonesia in Papua, Sulawesi, Borneo, Sumatra and East Nusatenggara. Due to be completed this year, ministry data showed that only 4,200 locations have received the equipment so far. The corruption case is believed to have cost the state 8 trillion rupees ($539 million), said Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, head of development finance oversight at the prosecutor’s office. He said the losses included fictitious payments for base stations that were not built. Based on today’s investigation, we have concluded that there is sufficient evidence that there is [Plate] was implicated in a base transceiver station bribery case, said AGO Extraordinary Crimes Investigation Director Kuntadi, who like many Indonesians has only one name. Plate was apprehended along with five other suspects, including three from the private sector, after around 60 people were questioned about the procurement process. His arrest has also sparked speculation about the fate of his NasDem party, which is part of the governing coalition along with seven others. NasDem had previously endorsed a popular opposition politician, Anies Baswedan, as its presidential candidate in 2024. Widodo called the party an outsider to the coalition. According to global corruption watchdog Transparency International, Indonesia dropped four points on its Corruption Perceptions Index last year to 110 out of 180 countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/17/indonesias-communication-minister-arrested-in-corruption-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos