Erdogan thanks ‘dear friend’ Putin as Turkey extends Russia-Ukraine grain deal





Turkish ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea deal that allows Ukraine, the world’s largest grain supplier, to export to world markets will continue. The extension grants the Turkish strongman a victory, 11 days before the second round against Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Addressing his party in Ankara, Erdogan said Ukraine and Russia had agreed to extend the deal for another two months. Thanks to the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the agreement on the Black Sea grain corridor for two months, he said, qualifying the essential agreement for global food supply chains. . Erdogan described Putin as his dear friend as he thanked Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the extension. I would like to express my gratitude to the President of Russia, my dear friend Mr. Putin, for his efforts in this process. I would also like to thank the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy, for his constructive cooperation. I also thank the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Guterres, for his efforts in the process, he said. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last year after the Russian invasion halted exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s main breadbaskets. The deal, which eased worries about a global food crisis as grain prices soared, has been extended twice since it was agreed in July 2022. The third extension announcement came as the campaign heats up again in Turkey. Erdogan and his main rival, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, failed to cross the electoral threshold in the first round of the critical presidential race. The two favorites will face off in a run-off on May 28 to determine whether Erdogan will extend his authoritarian rule for another term or whether the pro-Western Kilicdaroglu will usher in a new era in the country. Erdogan’s personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin were raised by the Kilicdaroglu-led opposition on several occasions during the campaign period. Last week, Kilicdaroglu accused Russia of fabricating deepfake sex videos that forced another presidential candidate out of the race. The Kremlin strongly rejected the accusation, calling Kilicdaroglu’s sources “liars”. Defending Putin, Erdogan lambasted Kilicdaroglu for his accusations, saying his country’s ties with Russia were no less important than its ties with the United States. Earlier this month, ahead of the May 14 election, Turkey’s energy minister announced that Russian energy giant Gazprom had agreed to postpone part of Turkey’s natural gas payments, confirming earlier reports. Citing this and other opaque agreements between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s opposition parties have argued that the Kremlin is working to strengthen Erdogan’s hand as the Turkish president faces his candidacy to the toughest re-election in more than two decades in office amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.

