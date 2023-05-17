Governor DeSantis slams Donald Trump for suggesting Florida’s abortion ban is ‘too harsh’





TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday for suggesting Florida’s new six-week abortion ban was “too harsh,” stepping up his attacks on the former president as he prepares to challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis was responding to a question about Trump’s comments in an article published Monday by The Messenger about the six-week ban the governor of Florida recently signed into law.

“A lot of people in the pro-life movement think that was too harsh,” Trump told the online outlet.

DeSantis argued that the law has broad support among abortion opponents and noted that the former president did not specify what limits he would support on the procedure.

“Protecting an unborn child when there is a detectable heartbeat is something that almost 99% of pro-lifers support,” DeSantis said at a Florida press conference, answering questions after he signed a measure to combat human trafficking.

“As a resident of Florida, you know, he didn’t answer the question, ‘Would you have signed Florida’s heartbeat bill, which had all the exceptions that people are talking about? ‘” DeSantis added.

The rivalry between Trump and DeSantis intensifies as the Florida governor nears a decision on a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis’ allies believe he will launch his candidacy as soon as this week, although an announcement could be closer to the end of the month.

Abortion was one of the first flashpoints in the still-forming Republican primary field ahead of the first presidential election since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. The squabbles highlight the ongoing internal GOP debate over sweeping abortion restrictions, which may be popular in a Republican primary but could create problems in a general election for the party’s eventual nominee.

Asked if he thinks Trump has taken a tough enough stance on abortion, former Vice President Mike Pence – a staunch abortion opponent who is expected to soon enter the race against his former boss – drew a line of distinction with Trump on the issue on Tuesday night. , saying he supported the Florida bill and would sign such a measure as president.

“I personally disagree with President Trump on the heartbeat bill,” Pence told reporters after an event in Concord, New Hampshire. “I really believe that we need to advance the cause of life at the state level, but I also mean, I also believe there’s a role at the federal level to advance the sanctity of life. ”

The bill signed into law by DeSantis last month would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It will only go into effect if the state’s current 15-week ban is upheld in a legal challenge in the state’s Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives.

“Ron DeSantis is beating in the polls and is closer to the bottom of the pack than he is to President Trump, who dominates in every poll,” Trump campaign Steven Cheung said when asked to respond. to DeSantis’ remarks. Cheung pointed to an anti-abortion group’s recent characterization of Trump’s presidency as “the most important in American history for the pro-life cause.”

Calling for a Newsmax program on Tuesday night, Trump repeated comments he had made on CNN that he had given abortion opponents “bargaining power” and, twice deflecting questions about whether he would support a nationwide ban on abortion at a specific time, said “many pro-lifers are talking about more weeks than Ron is talking about”.

“But I’m going to decide, and I’m going to push in there, and I was the one who knocked out Roe v. Wade,” he said.

Trump has called himself “the most pro-life president in American history” as his three appointments of conservative Supreme Court justices paved the way for ending the legalization of abortion nationwide.

But in the early months of his 2024 candidacy, Trump has often evaded the issue of abortion, even as Republicans across the country celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling stripping federal constitutional rights to the practice.

In Iowa in March, he repeatedly declined to say whether he would support a federal law restricting abortion in every state — a move anti-abortion activists have demanded of GOP presidential candidates. “We’re looking at a lot of different things,” he said when asked by the Associated Press if he supported a federal ban on abortion.

Last week, during a primetime town hall on CNN in New Hampshire, Trump continued to avoid details of a nationwide ban, repeatedly saying he would “do the right thing,” without clarify what it was.

As he nears an announcement, DeSantis has stepped up his criticism of Trump, who for months has attacked him directly and through groups supporting his candidacy. Last week in Iowa, as perilous weather conditions ruled out Trump’s trip to the state, DeSantis pointed to the recent string of GOP election losses — a clear blow to the former president.

“We need to reject the culture of defeat that has impacted our party for the past few years. The time for apologies is over,” DeSantis said at an event at the Sioux Center. “If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are still going to beat us.”

