Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, say former leader is hiding suspects during recent riots





ISLAMABAD — Police surrounded the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, saying it was sheltering dozens of people who allegedly took part in violent protests against his recent detention.

The police deployment was likely to anger Khan’s many supporters and raise concerns about further clashes between them and security forces. Last week Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged from a courtroom and detained.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned home to an upscale neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan’s second city and capital of the Punjab region.

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter after 200 police surrounded the house and a jail van appeared on the scene.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted. Police surrounded my house.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Khan had 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects who are believed to be hiding in his home or being raided by police. Mir told a press conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and more raids are planned.

Pakistani authorities have said they will prosecute civilians involved in the recent anti-government protests in military courts. Army Chief General Asim Munir said in an address to troops on Wednesday that the recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never again be allowed at any cost.

Advocacy group Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have expressed alarm at the government’s plan.

Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnestys deputy regional director for South Asia, said trying civilians in military courts is against international law.

Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their fundamental rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

A wave of violence engulfed the Pakistani capital and other urban areas after Khan’s dramatic arrest in a courtroom. Khan’s supporters torched buildings and vehicles and attacked police and army personnel and facilities. Ten people were killed in the clashes and more than 4,000 were arrested.

The Supreme Court later ordered Khan’s release and criticized the manner in which he was arrested.

On Wednesday, a supreme court in Islamabad extended Khans’ bail and protection from arrest until the end of the month. However, his legal team fears he could be arrested in old cases.

Khan, 70, was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last year. He is currently facing more than 100 cases, mostly for incitement to violence, threats against officials and defying a ban on gatherings. He is also facing a transplant case with his wife.

In recent days, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government has accused Khan of harboring suspects linked to last week’s attacks.

Khan, meanwhile, alleged that some of his supporters had been tortured in police custody and demanded the immediate release of the detainees. He provided no evidence to support these claims.

In a speech on Wednesday, Khan said he never encouraged his supporters to engage in violence. He claimed the attacks on military installations were orchestrated by unknown elements as part of an alleged plot to pit his party against the army, but did not provide evidence.

___

Associated Press writer Babar Dogar contributed to this story from Lahore, Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/groups-call-pakistan-arsonists-political-protests-military-courts-99384237 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos