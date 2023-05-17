Scottish Secretary Alister Jack will not stand for re-election as MP





S Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has confirmed he will stand down as an MP at the next general election. However, he left the door open to accepting a peerage and entering the House of Lords after that point. The MP for Dumfries and Galloway said he would certainly not accept the peerage while still sitting as an MP, which would trigger a by-election. In an interview with ITV Border, he said his role in the UK government was a huge privilege which he intended to keep until the next election. Mr Jack said: I am not going to the House of Lords and causing by-elections. Learn more When asked if he would go to the Lords if he steps down at the next election, he replied: Who knows? Mr Jack has been nominated for a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list, along with former Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma. Mr. Jack continued: I have been very clear in saying that I will not be running in the next general election. I said that to Boris Johnson, I said that to Liz Truss when she appointed me Secretary of State for Scotland. And I said that to Rishi Sunak when he also appointed me Secretary of State for Scotland. At each reshuffle, I said I wanted to be honest with you, I will not be running in the next general election. But they took it into account and gave me the privilege to continue to serve. He said his local party would seek to find a new candidate in the coming months. First elected to the House of Commons in 2017, Mr Jack took up his current role in government in July 2019, succeeding David Mundell as Scottish Secretary. The SNP said Mr Jack should immediately step down from his seat in Dumfries and Galloway. Westminster Deputy Party Leader Mhairi Black said: Alister Jack needs to make it clear whether he has made a sordid deal with Rishi Sunak to delay his peerage to avoid another partial election defeat for the Tories. The SNP is the main contender in Dumfries and Galloway, and all seats held by the Conservatives in Scotland. We are ready to fight the Tories and challenge Alister Jack to step down now, so the people of Dumfries and Galloway can have an SNP MP who will stand up for their interests, instead of rubber-stamping every damaging Downing Street decision. Voting SNP is the best way to beat the Conservatives in Scotland in the next election and it’s the only way to get rid of the Conservative governments in Westminster for good with independence.

