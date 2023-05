Key Trump attorney quits legal team as Mar-a-Lago investigation escalates

WASHINGTON (AP) A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of to be in its final stage.

Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and did not reflect his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive. He said he thought he served Trump well.

Other attorneys, including former Justice Department prosecutor James Trusty, continue to represent Trump in investigations in Washington.

CNN previously announced Parlatores’ departure.

Parlatore has long been a key member of the team representing Trump in an investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith into the possession of hundreds of classified documents at the home of former Florida president Mar -a-Lago, as well as possible obstruction efforts. this probe.

Over the past few months, a grand jury has heard from a wide range of witnesses close to Trump. In March, federal prosecutors questioned another Trump lawyer, Mr. Evan Corcoran, before the grand jury after successfully breaching attorney-client privilege. Parlatore testified voluntarily in December about efforts to recover classified documents in response to government requests.

Last month, Parlatore and other Trump attorneys sent a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner outlining a series of Trump’s defenses and saying the Justice Department should be ordered to withdraw from his investigation. .

Besides the Mar-a-Lago investigation, Smith also investigated efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, with former Vice President Mike Pence among the grand jury witnesses. in this investigation. Manhattan prosecutors indicted Trump in March over silent payments made to a porn star who said he had extramarital sex with her years earlier.

In Georgia, Fulton County prosecutors are expected to announce in the coming months the results of an investigation into attempts to reverse Trump’s electoral loss to President Joe Biden in that state.

