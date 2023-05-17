China’s Xi pledges to deepen Kazakh ties in times of ‘prosperity and adversity’





XIAN, China, May 17 (Reuters) – China wants to further deepen its ties with Kazakhstan in times of “prosperity and adversity”, President Xi Jinping told his visiting Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday. This week, China will host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders for the first time, building ties in Russia’s backyard as Beijing’s relationship with the West sours. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – formerly part of the Soviet Union – are all seeking other sources of investment as Moscow funnels resources into the war in Ukraine. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation rich in energy and agricultural resources, was the first of five Central Asian leaders to arrive in the northwest Chinese city of Xian to the top. China and Kazakhstan should “promote the building of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future characterized by friendship from generation to generation, a high degree of mutual trust, together in prosperity and adversity,” Xi said. Xi. “Your state visit to China demonstrates the high level of relations between our two countries and once again confirms the unbreakable bond with China.” Kazakhstan will target $40 billion in annual two-way trade with China by 2030, up from more than $31 billion in 2022, Tokayev told Xi. “Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the export of agricultural products to China,” he said, praising Xi for his ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative that has boosted connectivity of transport. “Kazakhstan is ready to deliver high-quality and ecologically clean frozen pulses, beef and lamb,” Tokayev added. China’s trade with the five Central Asian states has increased a hundredfold since diplomatic ties were established three decades ago after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Investments between China and the five nations hit an all-time high of over $70 billion in 2022. The first China-Central Asia leaders’ summit was held online last year due to COVID-19. The choice of Xian as the location for the first in-person summit is a symbolic nod to history, as the city was at the heart of the ancient Silk Road trade route that once crossed Central Asia. Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

