Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM, says police surrounded his house: Probably my last tweet | world news





Pakistan’s former chief minister, Imran Khan, claimed on Wednesday that police surrounded his home in Lahore for further arrest. In a tweet he claimed, Probably my last tweet before my next arrest.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan addresses the people of the nation virtually on Monday. (PTI)

Dawn reported that Punjab Police went outside the PTI Chairman’s residence, Zaman Park, to arrest him. He added that Khan’s residence was cordoned off by the police.

I fear today that Pakistan is on the path to destruction, Khan said in a video address. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we could reach a point where we cannot even pick up the pieces, he added.

Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-politician PTI party has urged its supporters to join Zaman Park.

Everyone, please join Zaman Park! Don’t let the PDM regime take our leader, the operation is all malice, and they are targeting Imran Khan! he tweeted.

The development comes hours after Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Khan had 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects who are believed to be hiding in his home or being raided by police. He told a press conference that so far 3,400 suspects had been arrested and more raids were underway.

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday continued efforts to try civilians involved in recent anti-government protests in military courts despite calls from a leading international rights group and a local watchdog.

Amnesty International and the Pakistan Human Rights Commission issued separate statements on Tuesday evening, saying they were alarmed by the government’s plan to bring to justice supporters of the former prime minister who clashed with police and rioted throughout the country under military rules.

Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their fundamental rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

A wave of violence engulfed the Pakistani capital and other urban areas following the dramatic arrest of now opposition leader Khan in a courtroom in Islamabad on Tuesday last week.

Violence after the arrest of Iman Khan

Khan’s supporters, fueled by anger, torched buildings and vehicles and launched attacks on police, military personnel and facilities. The violent clashes resulted in the deaths of 10 people and authorities apprehended 4,000 people. However, the Supreme Court later criticized the manner in which Khan was arrested and ordered his release.

In recent developments, the Supreme Court in Islamabad granted Khan an extension of his bail and protection from arrest until the end of the month.

The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took over from Khan following a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year, has accused the former prime minister of harboring suspects associated with attacks on military installations in his residence in Lahore, the capital of the province of Punjab.

Khan took to Twitter and alleged that his detained male and female supporters had been tortured while in police custody. He demanded the protesters’ immediate release, although he offered no evidence to support his claims.

(With agency contributions)

