9 Ways Vivek Ramaswamy Can Beat Donald Trump, According To Andrew Yang





So, in the spirit of helping a tech-savvy fellow beat Trump in the primary, here are some tips, Vivek, to help you maximize your chances of winning the Republican nomination and taking on Joe Biden next fall.

1. Keep saying yes.

You make your mark by saying yes to every media request that comes in and every band that wants to hear from you, from small podcasts to local New Hampshire political groups to late-night cable news channels. It’s a stark contrast to what the other candidates will do with their careful and deliberate press strategies. You are 37 years old. You can surpass other candidates in energy. Keep doing it. This is how my campaign grew, and it will pay off for you too.

2. Stay positive.

At the start of my campaign, someone told me, people can tell if you’re having a good time. And if you’re having a good time, it rubs off on those around you. Many other Republican candidates look miserable. Their messages are of anger, grievance and despair. You can express emotion and urgency without being a barrier to listening or being around. You can outrank other candidates, which will attract voters who are tired of inflammatory political rhetoric.

3. Work the referees.

It doesn’t matter as much in a Republican field, but there’s a galaxy of people negotiating what kind of coverage you get and what people say about you. I’m talking about bloggers, ringside reporters, talking heads, party county chairmen in early states, and the handful of local reporters left on the beat. One of the downsides of being new is that you don’t have as many connections to these people. It’s hard to move them into your column after a meeting. But you can make them neutral. You can continue to register. And if you’re still in the field in January when others drop out, it will pay off.

4. Be prepared for debates.

OK, here’s what I wish I had done differently. My team had me make media appearances leading up to the day of the debate and the day itself. It was a mistake. Debates are a whole different animal, and an opportunity to reach people who have never seen you before. You should treat them as such and take a break before the first debate in August; prepare, get coached, practice and develop a different mode of expression. It’s not really a debate, it’s a competitive media appearance distributed against a group of people who have been doing it for years and decades with moderators who will kick you out. If you enter without the right approach, it will show. It doesn’t matter who else is on stage, you need to leave viewers with a lasting memory or a positive impression with the limited opportunities you will have.

5. Look into memes.

Trump dominates memes. Lots of people see them. You use the internet, but most of the social media you post are videos or snippets of media appearances. Amplify the local efforts of your #Ramaswamaniacs. If you show them love, they will work harder and others will join them. I saw it with my own eyes when the #YangGang became the driving force behind my campaign. Someone once said: Whoever wins the Internet wins everything. Trump owns the internet. If you change that, you become a real threat.

6. Spend money early…and late.

Most of your competitors will follow the conventional wisdom that they should hold their money until late in the game when voting begins. They will also be constantly looking for money to demonstrate their viability and have credible quarterly reports. You’re the most serious self-funder besides Trump, who doesn’t like spending his own money. With a reported net worth of $600 million, use it to buy publicity early, recruit staff, attract bigger crowds, donate to local candidates and nonprofits, and make friends. Everyone loves a rich man who is actually generous.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gets off his bus after arriving at a campaign rally on May 11, 2023 in Urbandale, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

7. Focus on eligibility.

When I ran for president, I won the Iowa youth poll and was named the candidate I most want to drink a beer with. So why didn’t I break through? Everyone likes to win. The threshold question for Democrats was: Who can beat Trump? They chose Biden. This time for Republicans is, who can beat Biden? Don’t make the same mistake I did: make a real case that you can clean Bidens’ clock and bring about policy and regime change without Trump’s baggage or drama. Why choose a coin flip when you can choose a safe bet?

8. Talk more about AI…and UBI.

Everywhere you go you will find people who care about AI. They see the world changing under their feet. You understand technology and innovation better than anyone, just like me in 2020. Tell them you’ll make sure they’re included in the 21st century economy if you’re president. Forty-two percent of the people who supported me weren’t Democrats, in part because they love hearing about policies like universal basic income that will actually matter in their lives. Nearly two-thirds of Americans now want UBI, and a ton of those people are Republican primary voters. You can broaden your coalition if you include politics in your platform.

9. Stay human.

I got a ton of support among independents because they were tired of artificial, mechanical politicians. Many just wanted someone from outside the establishment. You can be the maverick human who owes nothing but the truth and speaks like a real person. Does this remind you of anyone? It was Trump’s call. It can also be yours. Remember: the better you do, the more consultants around you will try to dampen your appeal. Don’t let them. The thing is, the mercenaries that populate your campaign would rather lose professionally than maximize your chances of victory. Play to win. And make sure there are people around you who say: Let Vivek be Vivek.

Running for president is an incredible journey. You have a real opportunity to deliver for the millions of Americans who want something different in their leaders. If you follow these points, you will maximize your chances of representing the GOP in the 2024 election. It will be an uphill climb. But hey, at worst, after the campaign, you can come and join me in the Forward Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/05/17/vivek-ramaswamy-how-you-win-00097211 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos