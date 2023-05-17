Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo dialogues with a number of PKK cadres in Medan

Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and members of OASE KIM at the 2023 HKG PKK 51st Commemoration at Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel, Wednesday (05/17/2023). (Photo: Setkab Public Relations/Jay) Medan.Internationalmedia.id.-Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo, Ms. Wury Ma’ruf Amin and members of Solidarity Action Organization for Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) attended the commemoration of the 51st Day of unity for the Family Welfare Development Movement (HKG PKK) in 2023.

The commemoration was held at Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel, Medan City, North Sumatra Province on Wednesday (17/05/2023).

In his speech, Ibu Iriana congratulated the entire PKK steering team. Ms Iriana said the PKK movement must prioritize the principles of participatory work.

“I wish you once again a good day of unity of the PKK movement. The PKK movement has started from the base, putting forward principles of participatory work so that it demands the active role of all levels of society said Ibu Iriana.

On this occasion, Ibu Iriana also had a dialogue with a number of PKK cadres. Ibu Iriana also appreciated the enthusiasm of the PKK cadres who worked tirelessly.

“Thank you very much, because the PKK works more than civil servants, without getting paid, without getting tired. Especially if there are competitions, the cadres are very, very enthusiastic,” Ms Iriana said.

Furthermore, Ms. Iriana had a dialogue with a PKK cadre named Ms. Gandaria who had joined her since 1978. Ms. Gandaria stated that she would continue to join the PKK movement until she was old.

“Until I am old, maybe if God accepts, I will be 80 (still joining), Madam,” Ms Gandaria said.

“Indeed, the cadres of the PKK are tirelessly enthusiastic, what is certain is that the PKK will live victoriously. Thank you, Mother, the spirit of the PKK, Madam, continue tirelessly, age is not a problem “said Ibu Iriana. (Jan)