Black Sea grains deal extended for another 2 months, says Erdoan – POLITICO





A UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea has been extended for two months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Wednesday, averting the threat of a halt to shipments at some point. where world hunger is worsening. “Thanks to the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it has been decided to extend the agreement on the Black Sea Grain Corridor for another 2 months,” Erdoan said in a statement. communicated. Tweeter. “Good luck to the whole world.” The fate of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, concluded between the United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine last July, was at stake after the Kremlin warned that from this Thursday it would no longer be in able to guarantee the safety of ships crossing the Bosphorus to pick up cargoes from southern Ukrainian ports and deliver them to world markets. With Erdoan leading after the first round of voting in a presidential election last Sunday, analysts had speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would say yes to an extension of the deal to maximize the Turkish leader’s chances of winning. win over his challenger Kemal Kldarolu in a second round on May 28. . The lawsuit is good news for the world, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said, welcoming the news. The importance of the Black Sea Initiative and the parallel memorandum of understanding between the United Nations and the Russian Federation is clear. These agreements are important for global food security. Ukrainian and Russian products feed the world, he added. Guterres was referring to a second agreement last July under which the UN pledged to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports for three years, which Moscow said was hampered by Western sanctions against its businessmen and his state agricultural bank. Inspections by the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center slowed down as the deadline approached, hampering Ukrainian maritime exports. At the same time, Ukraine increased shipments to the west, leading to gluttonous supplies in Eastern Europe. In total, more than 30 million metric tons has been sent under the Black Sea Initiative, which lifted the blockade of Ukrainian maritime exports resulting from the Russian invasion in February last year. Confirming the news, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal had been extended until July 18. #BSGI effective by [canceling] artificial barriers,” Kubrakov said in a Tweeterhighlighting the delays in the evacuation of Ukrainian volumes. Tass, the Russian state news agency, quoted an unnamed official as saying the grain deal would be automatically extended if Moscow did not directly oppose it. That hadn’t happened Wednesday afternoon. This story has been updated.

