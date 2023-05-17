Villagers Send Cease and Desist Letter to Donald Trump | theMusic.com.au





More people from the village

The Village People have demanded that former US President Donald Trump stop using their music, sending a cease and desist letter after Trump hosted a lookalike band at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Village Peoples manager Karen Willis (wife of the bands Victor Willis) sent the letter after recent video emerged of Trump dancing to Village People’s hit Macho Man while the look-alike band danced behind him.

Willis’ letter states that the Lanham Act, a branch of United States copyright law, protects against [sic] use of Village People image and trade dress.

To be certain, use of the group’s image and likeness at Mar-a-Lago was not permitted. [sic]. Although my husband has tolerated your customers using his Village People music, we cannot allow him to confuse the public about the approval.

The letter was sent to Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina. Willis asks Trump to cease and desist any further [sic] use of the Village People image in association with the songs and its campaign (or in a personal capacity).

Otherwise, we’ll be forced to take legal action to prevent further use of not only Village People’s images and trade dress, but also the music (and we hate to have to do this), but such combined use causes public confusion and is suggestive of approval.

Tacopina responded to the letter via TMZ, where he said he would only deal with the Village People’s attorney, if they have one, and not the wife of any of the members.

Tacopina sued, but they should be grateful that President Trump allowed them to find their name in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still there.

The Village People also demanded that Trump stop playing at the YMCA in June 2020. As reported by Rolling Stone, Victor Willis wrote on Facebook, I ask that you no longer use my music at your gatherings, especially the YMCA and Macho Man. Sorry, but I can’t look away anymore.

