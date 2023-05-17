Imran Khan’s party receives an ultimatum against the terrorists present in his house in Lahore | world news





Pakistan’s interim Punjab provincial government on Thursday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over 30 to 40 terrorists who took refuge in former Prime Minister Imran’s Zaman Park residence Khan in Lahore, according to local media reports. Citing credible information, Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir reportedly claimed that the terrorists who attacked the Pakistani army facilities were in contact with PTI leaders in Zaman Park.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with residents of Zaman Park. (Musa Virk via Twitter via Reuters)

“We have information that some 30 to 40 terrorists involved in attacking our army buildings and installations are hiding in Zaman Park,” Mir said, referring to the upscale neighborhood of Lahore where Khan lives.

“We are giving an ultimatum for these terrorists to be handed over to the police, otherwise there will be action,” he told a news conference in the city.

Mir accused the PTI of behaving like a non-state actor and alleged that its leader, Imran Khan, had been targeting the military for over a year.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and burned down the corps commander’s historic house in Lahore, formerly known as Jinnah House, in retaliation for his dramatic arrest.

“The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest [of Imran Khan]”, Mir said.

He said Khan had 24 hours to hand over the suspects and a police operation would be launched if he did not comply, Reuters reported.

The minister also claimed that the attack on Jinnah House could have been easily avoided but that the police had no right to use weapons to avoid bloodshed in the province.

“Several arsonists had contact with people inside Zaman Park during the attack on the corps commander’s house. They will serve as an example so that no one commits such an act in the future,” he said. said Mir, quoted by Geo News.

(With agency contributions)

