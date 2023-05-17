China fines comedy company $2 million for insulting military





Beijing on Wednesday fined a Chinese comedy studio around $2 million for a joke comparing the Chinese military to stray dogs, a reminder of the ever-tightening limits of expression under the country’s leader, Xi Jinping. . The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism accused a popular comedian, Li Haoshi, employed by the studio, of severely insulting the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, during two live performances in Beijing. SATURDAY. The authority said his joke had a despicable societal impact. We will not allow any company or individual to gratuitously slander the glorious image of the People’s Liberation Army, the statement said. The authority also said it had indefinitely suspended all Beijing performances organized by the Shanghai-based studio, Xiaoguo Culture Media. The office also confiscated about $180,000 of what officials described as illicit income uncovered during the investigation, which began on Monday. Shanghai officials followed suit, suspending all Xiaoguo performances and ordering the company to think deeply on the lessons of the incident, according to a government social media account.

The investigation was launched after a recording of Mr Lis’ joke was posted on social media. In it, Mr. Li described a scene in which his two adopted stray dogs were chasing a squirrel. The ferocity of the dog chase, he said, reminded him of a well-known Chinese military slogan about virtue and courage: Maintain exemplary conduct, fight to win. Mr. Xi had used the slogan during a political meeting with a military delegation in 2013shortly after coming to power, and the phrase has since been popularized. The joke went viral on Chinese social media, after critics, particularly nationalist commentators, claimed the comedian mocked what had been a serious speech given by Mr Xi. Others said Mr. Li’s words were taken out of context. On Wednesday evening, the China Performing Arts Association, a group of institutions involving the arts, issued a boycott of Mr. Li, which could prevent the comic from performing in public places. Beijing police also said they were investigating a man surnamed Li who badly insulted the People’s Liberation Army in the middle of a performance, according to their official Weibo account. The harsh punishment dealt a blow to China’s nascent stand-up comedy scene, highlighting the march of high-flying comedians in China, where the limits of speech are constantly tightening. Chinese officials often expect films and works of art to have a positive moral impact on society, a view that dates back to the era of Mao Zedong and the role of art as a policy. The authority in Beijing, when announcing the punishment against Xiaoguo, urged artists and writers to have correct creative thinking and provide wholesome spiritual nourishment to the people.

In recent years, Xi has tightened controls on speech that challenge party accounts of Chinese politics and history.

Last year, Luo Changping, a businessman and former investigative journalist in China, was sentenced to seven months in prison after questioning China’s role in the Korean War. Mr. Luo was charged under a new penal code that makes defamation of political martyrs a crime. Recently, in addition to traditional Chinese forms of comedy, the Western variety of stand-up has become more popular in metropolitan cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. The art form rose to mainstream prominence thanks, in part, to the success of Rock and Roast, a stand-up competition that attracted millions of fans during the pandemic, when lockdowns confined many Chinese to their homes. . The show, directed by Xiaoguo, turned Mr. Li, who goes by the name House, into a star. There’s an inherent tension between stand-up comedy as a genre and the heavily censored cultural realm in China, said Sheng Zou, an assistant professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who specializes in popular culture in China.

Comedy thrives in places where comedians can satirize or comment on political or ideological tropes. But in China, Zou said, you have a very limited set of options for the types of materials you can rely on. Mr. Li was suspended indefinitely by Xiaoguo immediately after the performance, according to a statement released Monday by the comedy company. In an earlier post on Weibo, the comedian said he was deeply ashamed and sorry, calling his comparison highly inappropriate. Mr. Li and Xiaoguo could not immediately be reached for comment. On Chinese social media, reactions to the fine varied, with some commentators saying it was too harsh. A widely shared comment pointed out that a company that provided false PCR test results was not fined more than $11,000. But a strong chorus of support to punish Mr. Li made it clear that his words had offended a cohort much wider than China’s bureaucracy. What deserves our attention in this incident is that it not only angered censors but also upset many patriots, Zou said. Cases like this are the meeting place between the general public and state-sponsored nationalist currents.

