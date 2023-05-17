Jokowi thinks vocational schools are helpful in moving the country forward





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vocational High Schools (SMK) are the key to the country’s progress, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi made the statement during a visit to SMK 1 South Kualuh State Agriculture Development, North Labuhanbatu District, North Sumatra Province on Wednesday. “At SMK, 60-70% (of courses) should be in the form of internships,” he remarked. According to Jokowi, SMK students must receive adequate internship tuition as it is essential. While reviewing SMK PPN 1, the President took a look at plant nurseries, especially the palm oil nursery. He said the seed quality there was already good, but the nursery needed to be improved, so that the students could learn the farming method directly. “These students need to learn how to cultivate and garden well. We will help improve (the facility),” he said. Related news: Professional revitalization to achieve 2045 vision: Minister In addition to the agricultural nursery, the Head of State stressed that the government will contribute to the upgrading of the facilities for the practice of breeding, in particular cages or sheds, and will send some farm animals there. He stressed the need for students to understand good and clean cages and ways to ensure that farm animals stay healthy. “I will send goats, sheep, chickens and ducks, so that the teachers can teach them to the students here,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said his side had been instructed by President Jokowi to repair animal cages and construct irrigation and greenhouse spaces in the school. “I have been asked to improve the facilities and infrastructure here, such as goat sheds, stables, agricultural irrigation and greenhouses,” Hadimuljono remarked. President Jokowi said the visit to the school was impromptu in nature as he was keen to closely observe the teaching and learning activities. Related News: Ministry directs all elements to strengthen vocational education Related news: Industry confidence in vocational education has improved: Ministry of Education

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/282024/jokowi-believes-vocational-schools-useful-in-driving-nations-progress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos