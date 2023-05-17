Only 32% of British LGBTQIA+ people feel safe where they live, new survey finds





Less than half of LGBTQIA+ people in the UK would say they feel safe where they live, according to a disheartening new survey. Whether outdoors, at work or at home, queer Britons are far less likely than their cis heterosexual counterparts to feel safe where they should be. Just like us, a charity for LGBTQIA+ youth, found that 32% of LGBTQIA+ youth feel safe in their neighborhoods, compared to 43% of straight people, an alarming statistic in itself. Meanwhile, only six in 10 queer people aged 18-25 feel safe at home, which is less than the 75% of non-LGBTQIA+ people who feel the same way. For the majority of young gay men surveyed, work is no different. Less than half (49%) feel safe in their workplace, compared to 60% of straight people. Data shows that increasingly for LGBTQIA+ Britons, every day is just another day when bullying and violence are seen as a constant threat. The Charities report also found that nearly three-quarters (72%) of young trans adults have experienced verbal abuse in the past year, more likely than any other part of the LGBTQIA+ community to experience verbal abuse. discrimination. They were followed by non-binary (70%) and asexual (68%). According to the survey, about a quarter (26%) of LGBTQIA+ and non-LGBTQIA+ people have experienced physical violence. The findings come less than a week after the UN and a European LGBTQIA+ rights group issued a stark warning about LGBTQIA+ rights in the UK. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, says the “abusive” language used by politicians is turning into violence anti-LGBTQIA+. All of this is attributed by a wide range of stakeholders to the toxic nature of the public debate surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity, he said. said in a statement on May 11. And as for the current and previous leaders of the UK, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have recently been accused by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) to cause serious harm to LGBTQ+ rights. Johnson has regularly publicly supported measures that marginalize members of the LGBTQ+ community, such as plans (since reversed) to remove trans people from the ban on conversion therapy and his support for banning trans people. trans women in elite sports. Johnson also refused to apologize for homophobic comments he made in 1998 Telegraph column where he referred to gay people as bamboos in tank tops. Sadly, as we all know, anti-trans ideologies haven’t left No. 10 since Johnson’s resignation, with Sunak picking up where he left off. The new Prime Minister has previously said that trans women are not women and that the Equality Act should specify that sex means biological sex rather than gender. Responding to comments from Sunaks, Jane Fae, director of TransActual and president of Trans Media Watch, said Open democracy: If you think that as a politician, you must terrorize a minority community, you are not cut out to be an MP and even less a minister or prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hungertv.com/editorial/only-32-of-lgbtqia-brits-feel-safe-where-they-live-new-survey-finds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos