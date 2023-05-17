Trump says I was able to kill Roe v. Wade in a social media post





WASHINGTON Donald Trump took credit for the elimination of Roe v. Wade, embracing his role in selecting Supreme Court justices who helped end the half-century precedent that protected abortion rights nationwide.

After 50 years of failure, with no one coming near, I was able to kill Roe vs. Wade, much to everyone’s shock, says Trump, the former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination , on its social media platform. .

Trump said his actions put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position against abortion-rights supporters, welcoming the various bans advanced by conservatives across the country. More than a dozen states have passed abortion limits since Roe was overthrown last summer.

Without me, there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed upon. Without me, the pro-Life movement would have continued to lose, Trump added.

Trump’s effort to build on a key part of his record could be a boon for him in the Republican primary, but it could hurt him in the general election, given the backlash from the majority of Americans who support Trump. right to abortion, according to the polls.

The former president was recently reprimanded by anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America after his campaign said the issue of abortion should be left to the states.

Trump didn’t say what kinds of abortion bans he would support federally, but said at a recent CNN town hall I happen to believe in exceptions, mother’s life, rape, incest.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s main rival for the 2024 nomination, recently signed a six-week statewide abortion ban.

Trump campaigned in 2016 to eliminate Roe v. Wade, saying he would appoint pro-life judges who would overrule him. He delivered on that promise by choosing judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. All three were confirmed by a Republican-led Senate and, along with GOP appointees Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, made up the five-member Supreme Court majority that voted to unseat Roe.

All three Democratic-appointed justices dissented. Chief Justice John Roberts, a Republican appointee, disagreed with the move to completely overturn Roe nationwide, but backed a narrower decision to uphold the ban on 15-week Mississippi abortion involved.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, handed down last summer, allows states to place restrictions on abortion and opens the door for Congress to ban abortion federally, even in states that want it legal.

The Democratic National Committee reacted quickly to Trump’s comments on Wednesday.

Donald Trump is on a mission to make sure everyone remembers that he is responsible for the nation’s most extreme abortion bans, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. Trump’s record speaks for itself: He is an anti-choice extremist who is determined to wrest a woman’s right to make her own health decisions.

