Pakistan: Imran Khan says police surround his house, post ‘last tweet before next arrest’ – News





‘I fear today that Pakistan is on the path to destruction,’ he says in a video

Posted: Wed May 17 2023, 05:37 PM

Last updated: Wed, May 17 2023, 7:58 PM

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police had surrounded his house and he expected to be arrested again soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters he accused of attacking the army.

Khan was arrested by the military on May 9 on corruption allegations, which he denies, sparking a wave of violence that has deepened political instability in the country.

The Supreme Court ordered Khan’s bail last Friday.

But on Wednesday the government accused him of harboring wanted aides and sympathizers for the attacks that followed his arrest, and warned him he had 24 hours to hand them over or face a police operation .

Khan, 70, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said his re-arrest was imminent. Hours earlier, the High Court in Islamabad had granted him an extension of bail until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday evening, adding that police had surrounded his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

In a live video statement, he said his opponents were ready to start a fight between him and the army.

“I am afraid that this will cause a big backlash that will cause huge losses to our country,” he said. “…If anyone thinks this strategy can get my party banned, it won’t happen.”

He called for a judicial commission headed by the chief justice to investigate the violence.

Punjab provincial information minister Amir Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that around 30-40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at the home of Khan.

“We are giving an ultimatum for these terrorists to be handed over to the police, otherwise there will be action,” Mir told a news conference. He said Khan had 24 hours to hand over the suspects and a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Khan’s aide, Iftikhar Durrani, denied that the former prime minister harbored people suspected of involvement in the violence.

Khan, who has rallied his supporters to demand a snap election since being ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April 2022, has called on authorities to come to his house with arrest warrants rather than take d ‘assault.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/pakistan-imran-khan-claims-police-now-surrounding-his-house-posts-last-tweet-before-next-arrest

