The plan for building a new capital





Jakarta has a lot of problems, says my colleague Hannah Beech, The Times’ senior Asia correspondent, but the most existential problem is that it is sinking in some places by up to a foot a year. Climate change is partly responsible: the Java Sea that surrounds Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is rising. But an even bigger factor is that Jakartans, desperate for access to clean water, have dug thousands of illegal wells that effectively deflate the swamps beneath the city. Today, 40% of Jakarta is below sea level and flooding is becoming more frequent. The encroaching sea poses a threat to one of the most densely populated cities in the world, where 10 million people live in an area about half the size of New York City, and another 20 million reside in the surrounding region. To deal with this threat, popular Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in his ninth year in office, devised a bold solution: he moved the country’s capital. The new capital, currently under construction, is called Nusantara. It is being built from scratch, approximately 800 miles from the current capital. Joko promises that the city will be a model of carbon-neutral environmental stewardship within decades.

Unlike Jakarta, which is in Java, the region that has long dominated the country’s politics and economy, Nusantara is in Borneo, where locals feel neglected. Indonesia is more than Jakarta, Joko told Hannah during a recent tour of Nusantara. Indonesia is more than Java. It is therefore necessary to make the capital in a place that is far away.

But it’s still unclear if his big plans will succeed. Joko wants the new capital to open next year, before the end of his second and, by law, his last term as president. Not all of his potential successors support the plan. And it appears to be behind schedule: no residential towers have been built, and the lead architect fears the rapid construction schedule could compromise safety. People want Nusantara to succeed because it means that the developing world, despite all the problems that have been placed in its path by the legacy of imperialism, by the legacy of colonialism, that a country can succeed depending on its own terms and can be a thriving democracy and can create its own vision for itself, Hannah said. But it’s a very, very difficult thing to do. Read his story and see the accompanying photographs and videos. A new product: Today we launched an iOS app for audio journalism and storytelling where you can find Hannah’s story and many more. Times News Subscribers can download our new audio app.

