



In a big event, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday canceled the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, which was scheduled for May 24. The move came after US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia. Instead, the four Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting taking place this weekend in Japan. Joe Biden, right, has known China’s Xi Jinping since he served in the Obama administration as vice president. (AP file) Biden’s announcement on Tuesday revealed he would delay his trip to Australia, as well as Papua New Guinea. This decision is attributed to the uncertainty surrounding the intense negotiations with the opposition Republican party, aimed at preventing a possible historic default on the American debt. In a scathing article, Sunday morning newspaper said Biden’s decision is personally disheartening for Albanese, who was anticipating the opportunity to host three influential world leaders in his own city. Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to be delighted to witness the disarray surrounding the summit, according to the report. Although Biden hinted last week that he might need to stay in the United States for emergency debt ceiling negotiations, the official position of Washington and Canberra was that the trip would go ahead as planned. . The cancellation of the visit was reported by The New York Times and Reuters ahead of any official confirmation, leaving a sense of disarray and haphazard communication surrounding Biden’s withdrawal. Adding to the perception of a snub, Biden found time to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima but not the planned visits to Australia or Papua New Guinea, the newspaper added. Beyond the hurt feelings caused, Biden’s withdrawal is significant because of the negative message it sends about America’s engagement in the Asia-Pacific region, where it fiercely competes with China for influence. China has opposed the Quad since its inception, calling it an “exclusive clique” and mislabeling it as an “Asian NATO”. Although the Quad is not a formal alliance and lacks formal infrastructure, it represents an alternative to Beijing’s authoritarianism. The withdrawal highlights the challenges facing the United States Beijing sees the Quad as one of the most consequential challenges to its ambitions, making any setback for the Quad a morale boost for Xi Jinping. Furthermore, Biden’s absence from the planned visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have marked the first visit by a US leader to the country, is seen as a loss of momentum in the US-China competition in the Pacific region. This pullout highlights the challenges the United States faces in maintaining its leadership position, as national divisions often hamper efforts to prevent state shutdowns and defaults. The Quad Summit in Sydney was meant to symbolize the collaboration of four proud democracies working together, but instead it highlights the systemic issues plaguing the oldest democracy and its aspirations for continued global leadership.

