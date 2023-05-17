Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says police surround his home





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police were surrounding his house in an upscale neighborhood in the eastern city of Lahore and he could be arrested.

However, police said they were surrounding the house because dozens of people linked to last week’s violent attacks on public property and military installations were hiding there.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police surrounded my house,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police were surrounding his house and he could be arrested. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The development comes hours after Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Khan had 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects who are believed to be hiding in his home or being raided by police.

He told a press conference that so far 3,400 suspects had been arrested and more raids were underway.

Pakistani authorities were continuing efforts to try civilians involved in the recent anti-government protests in military courts despite calls from a major international rights group and a local watchdog.

Amnesty International and the Pakistan Human Rights Commission issued separate statements on Tuesday evening saying they were alarmed by the government’s plan to bring to justice Khan supporters who clashed with police and rioted across the country. under military rules.

Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their fundamental rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

A wave of violence engulfed the Pakistani capital and other urban areas following the dramatic arrest of now opposition leader Khan in a courtroom in Islamabad on Tuesday last week.

Angry Khan’s supporters burned down buildings and vehicles and attacked police and military personnel and installations. The clashes left 10 dead; authorities arrested 4,000. The Supreme Court later ordered Khan’s release and criticized the manner in which he was arrested.

On Wednesday, a supreme court in Islamabad extended Khan’s bail and protection from arrest until the end of the month.

A motorcyclist rides past a burning vehicle set on fire by angry supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which took over from Khan after a vote of no confidence in parliament was overthrown last year, accused the former prime minister of hiding suspects linked to attacks on military installations at his residence in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

Khan claimed in a tweet that his male and female supporters detained by authorities were being tortured in police custody and demanded the protesters’ immediate release. He provided no evidence to support these claims.

Pakistan’s military and government said on Tuesday they would try “arsonists” involved in the violent protests under military law.

A man takes a picture with his mobile phone inside the burnt-out Radio Pakistan building during Wednesday’s clashes between police and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said trying civilians in military courts is against international law.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission has said arrested civilians should be tried in civilian courts, not military courts reserved for troops suspected of working against the country’s national interests and violating military rules.

Dissanayake accused the Pakistani government of using military law as “an intimidation tactic, designed to suppress dissent by exercising fear in an institution that has never been held accountable for its overreach”.

