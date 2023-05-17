



PM Modi to travel to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia for G7 and Quad summits Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform a three-country tour, beginning May 19 and ending May 24, which includes the G-7 Summit In Japan and the Quad Leader Summit In Australia.From May 19 to 21, the Prime Minister will visit Hiroshima, Japan, for the G-7 summit under the Japanese presidency, by accepting an invitation from the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams PM Modi will travel to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia for the G7 and Quad Summits:Key points During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi speak at G-7 sessions with partner countries on a variety of topics.

speak at G-7 sessions with partner countries on a variety of topics. Prime Minister Modi will address topics such as peace, stability and prosperity for a sustainable planet; food, fertilizer and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation.

In addition, on the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders. What will PM Modi’s schedule be? From Japan, the Prime Minister will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on May 22, where he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) together with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape. It should be noted that this visit to Papua New Guinea marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister. About FIPIC: In 2014, the launch of FIPIC includes India and 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs): Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru, And The Solomon Islands as stated in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape.

From May 22-24, PM Modi will travel to Sydney to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The statement noted that the summit provides an opportunity for leaders to discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In addition, Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting bilateral with Prime Minister Albanese on May 24, engage with Australian CEOs and business leaders and speak to the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23. Read also :Laos to host the 2024 ASEAN Tourism Forum themed “Quality and Responsible Tourism – Supporting the Future of ASEAN” Find more news related to summits and conferences

