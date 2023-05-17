Trump Seeks Credit For All Abortion Bans – Rolling Stone





Republicans significantly underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections, only narrowly gaining control of the House of Representatives while leaving the Senate under Democratic control. The Overthrow of Roe c. Wade was seen by many as the main culprit. Donald Trump isn’t exactly distancing himself from the decision – at least as he tries to fend off his main far-right opponents.

“I was able to kill Roe v. Wade,” he sang Wednesday morning on Truth Social. He also took credit for the wave of abortion bans that have gone into effect since the Supreme Court struck down the right to reproductive health care last year. “Without me, there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed upon,” he added. “Without me, the pro Life movement would have continued to lose. Thank you President TRUMP!!!”

Trump is not wrong. He was able to appoint three arch-conservatives — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — to the Supreme Court in a single presidential term, securing the conservative majority needed to unseat Roe. He also bragged about it Tuesday night on Newsmax.

“I was the one who got rid of Roe v. Wade, and everyone said it was an impossible thing to do,” he said.

Trump was responding to a question about how the increasingly restrictive abortion bans that conservative states continue to write into law could “doom” the GOP with moderates in 2024. That’s a valid question. given what happened in 2022, and a weighty question for Trump’s campaign. Rolling Stone reported after the midterms that evangelicals were chilling the former president because of his “silence on abortion,” as Kristan Hawkins, president of Students For Life of America, put it at the time.

Rolling Stone reported last month that Trump has since held secret meetings with Christian leaders to ease their concerns. Leaders were not pleased with Roe’s death, instead urging him to take a tougher approach to the issue. Trump has stressed the need to emphasize “exceptions” to abortion tapes lest he be branded an “extremist” by Democrats. Sources close to the former president said he claimed the party was “getting killed over abortion”. Tendency

However, Trump doesn’t have to worry about Democrats for a while. He is currently trying to win a GOP primary in which he faces the likes of Mike Pence, the evangelical darling who called for a national abortion ban, and Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who last month signed the Trump was asked about a restrictive six-week ban on Tuesday night on Newsmax.

It’s a safe bet that if Trump qualifies for the general election, he’ll go back to talking about exceptions and try to redefine himself as a centrist when it comes to women’s right to choose. But that will be nonsense. As the self-proclaimed champion of the anti-abortion movement, he is – and always will be – the primary architect of the post-Roe world to which Americans have been subjected.

