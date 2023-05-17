Alister Jack saves Tories from by-election by ruling out Lords change | Conservatives

Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, spared Rishi Sunak a by-election by ruling out the peerage allegedly offered to him by Boris Johnson.

The MP for Dumfries and Galloway, a close ally of the former prime minister, has become the latest Tory to confirm he will step down from his seat at the next election.

Sunak could still face by-elections in the constituencies of former ministers Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma, who were also reportedly nominated by Johnson for the Lords.

It is understood that the House of Lords Appointments Committee, which reviews peerages, has advised the Cabinet Office that MPs will have to step aside if they wish to gain access to a peerage.

After a beating in the local election, Downing Street will want to avoid any further test of Tory support at the polls, which could undermine Sunaks’ authority and even put his job as prime minister at risk.

No less than 29 sitting Conservative MPs had already announced that they would not stand in the next general election. They include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, younger figures such as leveling minister Dehenna Davison and veterans such as Graham Brady.

Jack said he would certainly not accept the peerage while sitting as an MP, but he left the door open to accepting an honor and entering the Lords after the next election.

I am not going to the House of Lords and not causing a by-election, he said in an interview with ITV Border. When asked if he would go to the Lords if he steps down at the next election, he replied: Who knows?

Jack, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2017 and has served in the administrations of the last three prime ministers, would have been nominated for a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honors list.

I have been very clear in saying that I will not be running in the next general election. I said that to Boris Johnson, I said that to Liz Truss when she appointed me Secretary of State for Scotland, he said.