Probably my last tweet: Pakistani Imran Khan says police surrounded his house





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday his house had been surrounded by police and he could be arrested soon.

The tweet came after Khan was accused by the Pakistani government of harboring supporters and aides involved in attacks on the military following his arrest last week.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Khan was given 24 hours to hand them over to the authorities or face a police operation.

In the tweet, Khan said his arrest was imminent. “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police surrounded my house,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Khan uploaded a live video addressing the people of Pakistan.

My dear people, I am afraid today. I’m afraid of where we are today. Everyone is trying to get Imran Khan out of their way. They are ready to break everything not to let Imran Khan be here, Khan said.

I fear today that Pakistan is on the road to destruction. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we could reach a point where we cannot even pick up the pieces, he added.

They spread hatred in the country. I see a deadly nightmare seeing the destruction of our nation, the former prime minister added.

According to Dawn, Punjab Police reached outside the PTI Chairman’s residence in Zaman Park to arrest him. The report adds that police officials cordoned off Khan’s residence.

Imran Khan gets 24 hour delay

Police surrounded Khan’s residence after the interim Punjab provincial government gave him 24 hours to hand over all the “30 to 40 terrorists who took refuge” at his residence.

Speaking at the press conference in Lahore, Acting Information Minister Aamir Mir said, “The PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course,” Geo News reported.

WATCH | Imran Khan accuses ‘agency men’ of arson and shooting during May 9 chaos

Calling the May 9 protesters “terrorists,” Mir said the government knew the culprits were locked up in Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, according to intelligence reports.

“The intelligence report that has arrived is very alarming,” Mir said, adding that the agencies confirmed the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park by geo-fencing.

Last week, Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency in a corruption case before being released on bail by the court. His arrest had led to violent protests across the country, killing at least eight people.

