Lachlan Murdoch compares CNN’s Donald Trump town hall to Fox News’ coverage of his unsubstantiated election claims – Deadline





Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch last week compared CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump to Fox News’ post-2020 election coverage, the source of the company’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Last week, we can look at this factually, CNN had a town hall with the former president where he made a lot of allegations about the [2020] elections,” Murdoch said at the MoffettNathanson conference on technology, media and telecommunications. “…If you think it was newsworthy to have a former president, also a candidate in the next presidential election, if you think it was newsworthy in 2023, well it certainly was newsworthy in 2020 to report similar allegations.”

Michael Nathanson, who interviewed Murdoch, asked him if Fox News “would do something different so as not to endanger shareholders in the future through further litigation.” Murdoch, however, insisted that Fox ultimately won the case.

Murdoch said that in the Dominion Voting Systems case, “we were denied our ability to rely on a First Amendment defense, and we were denied the ability to rely on current events.”

The judge hearing the case, Eric Davis, struck down those defenses in a summary judgment ruling weeks before a trial began. Davis concluded that these defenses were not supported by the case law.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for $1.6 billion over the election and was armed with a trove of documents and text messages. Dominion’s legal team was prepared to show that network figures and executives either doubted or knew that Trump’s voter fraud allegations were false, but were amplified on the air anyway. Trump did not specifically name Dominion in his town hall on CNN, but his allies Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell mentioned the company in several network appearances in the weeks following the election.

The case was settled shortly after a jury was selected. Dominion was about to call Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of Fox Corp., to testify, and it’s likely he would have been questioned about some of his testimony. He admitted that some Fox hosts “endorse” Trump’s false campaign claims.

Murdoch said that if the Dominion case goes ahead, “we were going to be in a protracted, years-long legal battle, which we would eventually win, but the distraction from the business, the distraction from our growth plans, our management, would have been extremely expensive, which is why we decided to settle in. He said it was “a tough decision to make but ultimately the right decision, because I don’t believe Fox News or the one of our hosts engaged in any defamation during the entire period”.

Fox News is also facing another major lawsuit related to its 2020 coverage, that of Smartmatic, another voting systems company.

Less than a week after the settlement, the network parted ways with Tucker Carlson, whose show was the highest-rated primetime show on the news networks.

Murdoch won’t go into why Carlson was dropped, but defended the decision.

“I’m not going to go into Fox News programming without saying that all of our programming decisions are made with the long-term best interests of the Fox News brand and the Fox News business at heart,” he said. .

He pointed to past decisions in which top-rated personalities left the network or were fired.

“Bill O’Reilly was a superstar. Megyn Kelly was a superstar. Glenn Beck was a superstar,” he said. “And we’re able to move forward with programming decisions that ultimately translate into long-term business growth and profitability.”

The network has seen a decline in primetime ratings since Carlson’s exit, but the replacement show, Fox News Tonight, generally won the period in total viewership. That said, MSNBC beat Fox News in prime time on Monday, thanks in large part to the night’s top-rated program, The Rachel Maddow Show, which airs once a week. Fox News’ The Five, airing at 5 p.m. ET, was still the most-watched cable news program overall.

