The Rise of Xi Jinping’s Young Guards: Generational Change in the CCP’s Leadership

In recent years, Xi has paid particular attention to two policy areas: finance and technology. Xi has given major promotions to many cadres with professional backgrounds in these fields, installing them in senior positions in the provincial government. In most provinces, a deputy governor with a background in finance has been appointed to lead financial governance, creating a group of provincial deputy governors in charge of finance (jinrong fushengzhang or finance governors). Recently, a similar group of provincial deputy governors responsible for science and technology (keji fushengzhang or governors of technology) has also emerged. Due to Xi’s high demand for professionals in these fields, many newly appointed deputy governors are relatively young, some among the youngest at their level. Following the 20th Party Congress, some were promoted to the rank of full minister, occupying a leading position in the race for national leadership roles.

The systematic appointment of finance governors began in 2018, at the start of Xi’s second term. The first cohort included the following leaders (in ascending order of age): Liu Qiang (March 1971), who was promoted from Bank of China (BOC) to Shandong Provincial Government; Li Yunze (September 1970), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Sichuan; Guo Ningning (July 1970), the only woman on this list, from the China Development Bank in Fujian; Yin-Yong (August 1969), from the PBoC in Beijing; Kang Yi (August 1966), Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) in Tianjin; And Wu Qing (April 1965), of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai. A second cohort followed in 2019, including LiBo (July 1972), who worked for many years at the PBoC and was transferred to Chongqing; Zhang Lilin (October 1971), China Construction Bank (CCB) in Liaoning; Ge Haijiao (December 1971), of Everbright Bank in Hebei; Huang Zhiqiang (June 1970), CITIC Group to Inner Mongolia; WuWei (August 1969), Bank of Communications in Shanxi; Cai Dong (October 1968), ABC in Jilin; And Tan Jiong (June 1966), from ICBC in Guizhou.

Subsequent leadership shakeups brought three changes. First, some of these executives (such as Kang, Li Bo and Tan) returned to senior positions in government agencies, mainly in the financial sector. Second, those who remained in local government were all promoted to provincial party standing committees, one notch higher in the hierarchy of party-state governance. Additionally, most of those promoted executives have gone on to become executive vice governor, a position widely seen as a step away from becoming governor, a further promotion that rising star Yin Yong has already achieved.

Third, Beijing has appointed more finance governors, replacing many who had been promoted and expanding the group’s size and political influence. These new finance governors are among the youngest of their peers, as evidenced by Wang Hao (June 1971), promoted from CCB in Yunnan; Xie Dong (February 1971), member of a satellite party, from local financial regulator to deputy mayor of Shanghai; Zhang Min (November 1970), another female cadre, CCB in Henan; And Chen Huaiyu (November 1970), from the BOC in Hainan. Most were promoted in January 2023, suggesting the continued rise of finance governors in Chinese politics.

The phenomenon of deputy governors of technology in charge of science and technology in a province has been consolidated in the latest wave of leadership reorganization. In January 2023, at least 10 executives with a solid scientific or technological background became provincial deputy governors, while more than 20 of these leaders already held such positions.

These approximately 30 people are relatively young, mostly born in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with some even born in the mid-1970s. Zhang Hongwen, for example, is widely considered a rising political star. Born in April 1975, he was promoted to vice governor of Anhui in September 2020 after serving as deputy general manager of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, which designs, develops and manufactures products including aircraft. spacecraft, launchers and missiles. systems. He joined the Anhui Party Standing Committee in November 2021, becoming one of the four youngest such members nationwide. While the 20th Party Congress promoted a significant number of military-industrial engineers to the Politburo, Zhang’s military-industrial background seems a boon to his political future.

Like the finance governors, many of the first technology governors were later promoted to provincial party standing committees. Some also became executive deputy governors, such as Li Dianxun (born November 1967) in Hunan and Chen Minbo (November 1968) in Chongqing. Some have become directors of provincial organizing departments, such as Zhang Wenbing (November 1971) in Hubei and Cheng Fubo (September 1970) in Guangdong. This would reflect Li Ganji’s role as director of the central organization department, which could signal a greater promotion of technocratic cadres to prominent CCP roles in the future.

The rise of technology governors also reflects Chen Xis influence on personnel arrangements. Chen was a member of the 19th Politburo and served as the director of the Central Organization Department since 2017. Chen retired from the Politburo due to his age, but it seems that he, as a roommate of Xis University and trusted ally, exerted significant influence in post-convention promotions. Chen spent the first 25 years of his career in the administration of Tsinghua University, serving as deputy party secretary at the ministerial level for much of the 2000s before becoming vice minister of education, deputy party secretary of Liaoning, then party secretary of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Many executives with backgrounds in these areas have been promoted to governors of technology. They include at least seven former Secretaries or Presidents of University Parties (Second Chief of University Party Secretaries): Xiong Jijun (August 1971), President of North China University in Shanxi; Zhang Ling (April 1971), the only woman on this list, Party Secretary of Tianjin Normal University in Tianjin; Keyser Abdoukerem (September 1970), former president of Xinjiang Medical University to the Xinjiang government; Shao Xinyu (November 1968), former party secretary of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Hubei; Yang Bing (September 1967), Party Secretary of Nankai University in Tianjin; Song Zhenghui (March 1966), former party secretary of Zhengzhou University in Henan; And Liang Renzhe (March 1965), Party Secretary of Yanbian University in Jilin. Additionally, at least eight technology governors appointed in January 2023 were previously heads of a provincial education department, science and technology department, or science and technology association. Previously, executives in these positions had less hope of such promotions; now they have won big in the political power game.

Not all of these officials are particularly young, but most are among the youngest of their peers. In Beijing, for example, besides Mayor Yin Yong, the financial technocrat who became the country’s governor, two of his deputy mayors are young and tech-savvy: Xia Linmao (May 1970), who was promoted to party secretary of the local education commission, and Yu Yingjie (October 1973), who had a long career at the Chinese Academy of Sciences before becoming governor of technology, first in Shanxi and then in Beijing.