Timothy Parlatore, Trump’s lawyer on classified documents, says he will leave legal team

A top lawyer for Donald Trump said Wednesday he was leaving the former president’s legal team, becoming the latest lawyer to leave as Trump faces multiple criminal investigations.

Timothy Parlatore was among an often agitated group of attorneys representing Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smiths investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the home and private club of former Florida presidents ; and the involvement of Trump and his entourage in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and engineer the events that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Prosecutors collected evidence from dozens of witnesses in both cases, many of whom have now testified before grand juries in Washington.

Parlatore told the Washington Post that he informed Trump directly of his departure on Tuesday and that his departure had nothing to do with the underlying case. The decision was first reported by CNN.

It’s been an incredible honor to serve and resolve some interesting legal issues, Parlatore said in a statement. My departure was a personal choice and does not affect the case, because I firmly believe that [Justice Department] the team engages in a fault to pursue an investigation into conduct that is not criminal.

Late last year, Parlatore testified before the federal grand jury to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents. He was questioned in particular about the efforts made by the Trump team to locate all the classified documents remaining in the possession of the former president after the FBI raid of his club and his Mar-a-Lago residence last August. .

Parlatore was also the lead author of a 10-page letter sent last month to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio). The letter offered the most detailed public defense of Trump’s conduct in the documents case to date, saying the former president did not know what was in the boxes of material shipped to Mar-a- Lago and that all the controversy would have been avoided if the National Archives and Records Administration had properly assisted him after he left the White House.

The letter calls on elected officials to step in and order the Justice Department to drop the criminal case, an outcome that would be highly unusual and seems unlikely. Parlatore wrote that instead of a criminal investigation, intelligence agencies should conduct a proper investigation and provide a full report to this committee, as well as to your Senate counterparts.

Evan Corcoran, another of Trump’s top lawyers, also appeared before the grand jury in the documents case earlier this year after prosecutors won a court battle to get his testimony. Judges ruled Corcoran could not use attorney-client privilege to avoid disclosing information about its communications with Trump, citing the criminal fraud exception which states that attorneys can be questioned if there is evidence that a client used the lawyer’s legal services in the prosecution of a crime. .

After appearing before the grand jury, Corcoran recused himself from the Mar-a-Lago case. But he still represents Trump in other legal matters, such as Smiths’ investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and efforts to nullify the election.

Although it is unclear what Corcoran told the grand jury, legal ethics rules generally prohibit attorneys from acting as trial attorneys when they are likely to be key witnesses.

Trump’s legal team on the classified documents case, which still includes attorneys James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan, has struggled to figure out the best strategy for the former president.

Christopher Kise, a former Florida solicitor general whom Trump hired after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, was fired from the case and assigned to handle other cases after an internal disagreement over how aggressive Trump was. should adopt towards the Department of Justice.

One of Trump’s most loyal top advisers and allies, Boris Epshteyn, has proven to be a major source of tension within the team, according to other members of Trump’s inner circle, who spoke undercover anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The Post reported last month that Epshteyn may play a reduced role in the cases Smith is investigating, after several attorneys threatened to resign if they were to continue reporting to Epshteyn. But Trump fully backed Epshteyn and kept him in a prominent role, say people familiar with the situation.

Epshteyn was among Trump’s lawyers in New York last month when he was arraigned in a separate criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In that case, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to silent money payments to an adult film actress.

Trump also faces a criminal investigation into efforts by him and others to nullify election results in Fulton County, Georgia.

