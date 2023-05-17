Trump Forum moderator Kaitlan Collins is named CNN anchor at 9 p.m.





CNN has tapped Kaitlan Collins to host a new weekday show at 9 p.m., elevating it to one of cable news’ most coveted time slots a week after hosting a controversial town hall with former President Donald J. .Trump.

Ms. Collins’ new role was announced by CNN President Chris Licht on Wednesday ahead of a presentation to Midtown Manhattan advertisers hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN.

His show, which has no title yet, is due to start in June. She’s a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen holding lawmakers and journalists accountable, Licht wrote in a memo. Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to ensure viewers see a story from all sides.

The promotion of Ms Collins, 31, co-host of the networks morning show, amounts to a major bet by CNN management on a rising star who has impressed her colleagues with her interviews and reporting, but remains relatively un tested as a solo anchor. .

It’s also Mr. Lichts’ latest attempt to boost his networks’ ratings.

CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, once its highest-rated timeslot, has effectively been vacant since Chris Cuomo’s firing in December 2021. Mr. Lichts’ recent attempt to fill the hour with a variety of interviews and specials made viewers waver. On weeknights, CNN lags Fox News and MSNBC, and on Friday, two days after Trump’s mayoralty, it even lost to Newsmax, a fledgling conservative network that’s available in fewer homes.

Ms Collins, who joined CNN in 2017 as a reporter covering the Trump White House, brings a youthful jolt to a programming block that for years has been driven by middle-aged male anchors.

An Alabama native who cut her teeth on the conservative news site The Daily Caller, Ms. Collins is valued by Mr. Licht for her perceived ability to connect with viewers outside of coastal liberal enclaves. She became the networks’ chief White House correspondent in 2021 at 28, the youngest person to hold the position, and covered for President Biden before moving to New York last year as a co-host. from CNN This Morning.

She’s also well-respected in the political media and was set to serve as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association beginning in 2024. (She had to step down from that role after moving from Washington.)

In April, Ms Collins spent a week as the host of CNN at 9 p.m. She earned favorable ratings, with executives remarking that she was able to retain much of Anderson Coopers’ core audience from 8 p.m.

Last week, she was in the national spotlight as a New Hampshire town hall moderator with Mr Trump. Ms Collins remained calm in the face of Mr Trump’s barrage of lies, repeatedly interrupting to correct baseless claims. Mr Trump mostly talked about her and was applauded by some members of the public when he mocked Ms Collins as a mean person.

The election was not rigged, said Mr President, Ms Collins in an exchange of representatives. You can’t keep saying that all night. (Mr. Trump kept saying it.)

The exact format of Ms Collins’ 9 p.m. show is yet to be determined, but one idea being discussed by CNN executives is to focus on one or two major news topics of the day, according to a person who requested anonymity to describe the internal discussions.

Mr. Licht, in announcing the role of Ms. Collins, told announcers on Wednesday that his plan for CNN was to emphasize reporting rather than experts to separate news from noise. A video promoting the network included a moment between Ms Collins and Mr Trump from the town hall last week, a sign that Mr Licht is not backing down from the event amid criticism.

Ms Collins steps up after navigating a tense situation on CNN This Morning. His co-host Don Lemon rocked members of the team last year when he confronted Ms Collins backstage and accused her of interrupting him too often. The tensions partly led Ms Collinss to quit her talent agent, who also worked with Mr Lemon, and find new representation. Mr Lemon was later ousted by CNN after heavy criticism over sexist comments he made on air.

Poppy Harlow, the remaining CNN This Morning co-host, will remain on the show, Licht said on Wednesday. Ms Harlow will lead the show and be joined by a series of guest hosts until a permanent line-up is appointed, he said.

