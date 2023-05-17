Xi Jinping wishes a happy 70th birthday to the Kazakh President: May 17, 2023, 6:23 p.m.





ASTANA. KAZINFORM During high-level talks in Beijing, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed issues of development of comprehensive cooperation in trade and economy, oil and gas , petrochemicals, energy, finance, transportation, education, science and other sectors, reports Kazinform. The two presidents also discussed international and regional agenda issues. Xi Jinping stressed that President Tokayev’s visit to China demonstrates the high level of bilateral cooperation between the countries. In his remarks, China and Kazakhstan unveiled a new page of the next three golden decades of China-Kazakh relations, and it is crucial to develop traditions of friendship, mutual support and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. The Chinese leader also wished a happy birthday to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he turned 70 that day. For his part, the head of state highly appreciated Xi Jinping’s personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Astana and Beijing, confirming his willingness to make every effort to propel the bilateral partnership to a new level. President Tokayev went on to stress that today’s talks will give additional impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in China for a state visit and the China-Central Asia summit in Xian.

