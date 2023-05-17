



CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2023 REVIEW! The pitfalls of self-expression through political assassination are exposed in writer/director Musa Alderson-Clarkes’ provocative, gritty shortKill Boris Johnson. Chas (Shadrach Agozino) collapses following the suicide of his mother. Suffering from seasonal depression, she relied on family gatherings during the holidays to get by. However, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared a lockdown in December 2020 and banned all meetings, Chas’ mother took her own life. He’s furious because while his mother died and he was isolated, Johnson secretly hosted his own private Christmas party, breaking his own rules. So now Chas has decided to kill Boris Johnson. There is an event at a children’s school where the Prime Minister is due to appear, and he plans to go there and shoot him. Unfortunately, Chas soon discovers that there are no gun shops in England, so he is at the mercy of any homemade goods available on the black market. His sister, Maia (Jesse Akele), tries to contact him, but Chas won’t let her into his apartment. Maybe it’s because she would see his Boris Johnson rubber mask, the one Chas puts on at night and stares at himself in the mirror while banging his head. The frustration of decisions made for you becomes an escape valve through the dreams of dead monarchs and legislators.Kill Boris Johnsonengages in this impulse but also shows how futile it is to dare to follow it. The Alderson-Clarkes script follows the same pathTaxi driverdone, except the concept here goes one step further. The filmmaker first explains the emotional reason why Johnson is being targeted for slaughter. Then, taking it from the political to the personal, the short connects the viewer to Chass’ emotional state instead of keeping him behind glass in a mindless aquarium. Chas decided to kill boris johnson. It also allows Alderson-Clarke to explore the emotional agony of loss by suicide through excellent expressionist settings that comment on revenge. A particularly stark example is Chas attacking himself with his Boris Johnson mask. His fury is directed outward but only causes him harm. This is crystallized in the squirm-inducing climax, which is thankfully left ambiguous. Agozino gives an outstanding performance, pulling off the difficult trick of giving us relatable alienation. It slowly boils the watcher into its madness instead of going full throttle with a crackpot. Akele provides a well-grounded counterweight to ensure everyone doesn’t head into Derangement Lane. The build quality is excellent and very neat. It handles a lot of grain without becoming pulpy, which makes the intensity of the viewing experience all the more authentic. Alderson-Clarkes acquired the directorial skills to pay the bills while sporting a new talent as a storyteller.Kill Boris Johnsonwill drop jaws and land in your mind like a clever flash.

