West Virginia zip codes give Donald Trump the most money





(Stacker) In November last year, former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in 2024.

Trump committees have raised millions of dollars before midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had amassed over $99 million on Trump’s behalf.

The former president carried West Virginia through both election years, winning in every county in 2020 and garnering a combined 68.6% of the vote in 2016.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of ZIP codes that gave Donald Trump the most money for the 2024 presidential election. of West Virginia was $42,640 from 830 individual donations. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Campaign Committee, as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only cases handled by the FEC from single individuals, as opposed to outside groups or committees, were considered. The slides also include the number of donations made to Trump’s campaign in that ZIP code and across the state. Demographic and demographic information comes from the Census Bureau. The townships listed next to each postcode represent the largest community within that respective postcode, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are proposed as a geographical reference. Postal codes with populations less than 1,000 or with unavailable demographic data were excluded from the analysis, as were postal codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 25414 (Charles Town, Jefferson County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $12.48 ($246 total) – Number of individual donations: 13 – Population: 19,731 – Median household income: $89,819

#24. 26101 (Parkersburg, Wood County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $16.24 ($462 total) – Number of individual donations: 13 – Population: 28,469 – Median household income: $41,259

#23. 25071 (Elkview, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $16.98 ($190 total) – Number of individual donations: 12 – Population: 11,166 – Median household income: $58,750

#22. 26508 (Morgantown, Monongalia County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $20.78 ($808 total) – Number of individual donations: 10 – Population: 38,898 – Median household income: $75,576

#21. 25701 (Huntington, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $27.47 ($587 total) – Number of individual donations: 10 – Population: 21,375 – Median household income: $42,727

#20. 25314 (Charleston, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $30.11 ($449 total) – Number of individual donations: 39 – Population: 14,905 – Median household income: $74,965

#19. 25840 (Fayetteville, Fayette County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $32.85 ($241 total) – Number of individual donations: 16 – Population: 7,338 – Median household income: $55,578

#18. 25705 (Huntington, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $33.01 ($684 total) – Number of individual donations: 32 – Population: 20,722 – Median household income: $51,341

#17. 26062 (Weirton, Hancock and Brooke counties)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $33.47 ($712 total) – Number of individual donations: 27 – Population: 21,280 – Median household income: $53,360

#16. 26003 (Wheeling, Ohio County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $47.45 ($1,945 total) – Number of individual donations: 63 – Population: 40,984 – Median household income: $51,887

#15. 25302 (Charleston, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $65.27 ($862 total) – Number of individual donations: 13 – Population: 13,206 – Median household income: $43,806

#14. 25550 (Point Pleasant, Mason County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $68.80 ($636 total) – Number of individual donations: 13 – Population: 9,248 – Median household income: $57,425

#13. 25504 (Barboursville, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $73.62 ($1,004 total) – Number of individual donations: 23 – Population: 13,642 – Median household income: $56,797

#12. 26554 (Fairmont, Marion County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $80.59 ($3,378 total) – Number of individual donations: 32 – Population: 41,914 – Median household income: $54,148

#11. 26330 (Bridgeport, Harrison County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $84.80 ($1,299 total) – Number of individual donations: 12 – Population: 15,320 – Median household income: $81,217

#ten. 26105 (Vienna, Wood County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $97.11 ($1,190 total) – Number of individual donations: 21 – Population: 12,259 – Median household income: $58,287

#9. 26288 (Webster Springs, Webster County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $104.90 ($383 total) – Number of individual donations: 16 – Population: 3,651 – Median household income: $34,270

#8. 25530 (Kenova, Wayne County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $108.34 ($722 total) – Number of individual donations: 21 – Population: 6,665 – Median household income: $47,540

#7. 26836 (Moorefield, County Hardy)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $115.53 ($719 total) – Number of individual donations: 50 – Population: 6,221 – Median household income: $43,998

#6. 26537 (Kingwood, Preston County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $121.78 ($701 total) – Number of individual donations: 11 – Population: 5,760 – Median household income: $52,351

#5. 26704 (Augusta, Hampshire County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $182.40 ($905 total) – Number of individual donations: 42 – Population: 4,961 – Median household income: $56,926

#4. 25159 (Poca, Putnam County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $220.82 ($914 total) – Number of individual donations: 22 – Population: 4,137 – Median household income: $49,904

#3. 26415 (Pennsboro, Ritchie County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $295.91 ($1,053 total) – Number of individual donations: 27 – Population: 3,558 – Median household income: $57,153

#2. 26060 (Valley Grove, Ohio County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $488.95 ($1,005 total) – Number of individual donations: 32 – Population: 2,056 – Median household income: $70,125

#1. 26055 (Proctor, Wetzel County)

– Money donated per 1,000 people: $1,611.92 ($1,780 total) – Number of individual donations: 34 – Population: 1,104 – Median household income: $28,750

