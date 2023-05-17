Russia agrees to extend grain deal with Ukraine to bolster global food security

ANKARA, Türkiye — Russia has agreed to a two-month extension to a deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain across the Black Sea to hungry parts of the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. a boost to global food security after the war. prices.

Turkey and the UN brokered the landmark deal with the warring parties last summer, which came with a separate deal to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer shipments that Moscow says have not been enforced. .

Russia had threatened to bow out if its concerns were not ironed out by Thursday. Such a tightrope policy is not new: with a similar extension in the balance in March, Russia unilaterally decided to renew the agreement for 60 days instead of the 120 days provided for in the agreement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the issues needed to be resolved at the technical level. Neither she nor Erdogan mentioned any concessions Moscow might have received.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure that all conditions of the agreement are met so that it continues in the next period,” said Erdogan, who announced the much-awaited decision two days after being forced into a second round in the Turkish presidential election.

Expansion of the Black Sea Grains Initiative is a victory for countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that depend on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food items, especially as the drought takes its toll. The deal has helped lower prices for food items like wheat over the past year, but that relief hasn’t reached kitchen tables.

Ukrainian and Russian products feed the world, said UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres. They matter because we are still in the throes of a record high cost of living crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Kubrakov welcomed the extension, but stressed the deal needed to work effectively. On Facebook, he blamed Russia for dragging its feet on joint ship inspections by Russian, Ukrainian, UN and Turkish officials.

Average daily inspections meant to ensure ships only carry food and not weapons that could help either side have steadily fallen from a peak of 10.6 in October to 3.2 last month. Grain shipments from Ukraine have also declined in recent weeks.

Russia had denied having slowed down the work. No ships have been allowed into Ukraine’s three open ports since May 6, and Kubrakov says nearly 70 ships are waiting in Turkish waters to participate.

Russia, meanwhile, is shipping record amounts of its wheat through other ports. Critics say this suggests Moscow was resting or trying to extract concessions in areas such as Western sanctions.

The agreement allowed the shipment of more than 30 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain, more than half of which to developing countries. China, Spain and Turkey are the main beneficiaries, and Russia says this shows that the food is not going to the poorest countries.

Guterres said developed countries import Ukrainian corn for animal feed, while emerging economies receive the majority of grain to eat. He noted that exports lower prices for everyone.

Looking ahead, we hope that exports of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine can reach global supply chains in a safe and predictable manner.” said the UN chief on Wednesday.

The United States said Russia should stop creating obstacles to the deal.

“We shouldn’t need to remind Moscow every few weeks to keep their promises and stop using peoples’ hunger as a weapon in their war against Ukraine,” the spokesperson told reporters. State Department deputy, Vedant Patel.

Russia is expected to export more wheat than any country in a year, at 44 million metric tons, said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Trade flows tracked by financial data provider Refinitiv show Russia exported just over 4 million tonnes of wheat in April, the highest volume for the month in five years, after record or near-record highs over the previous several months.

Exports since last July reached 32.2 million tonnes, 34% more than the same period last season, according to Refinitiv.

Welsh says Russia knows that the less grain Ukraine can export, the more it can make up for the shortfall. And restrictions on Black Sea shipping mean the war-torn country would have to rely more on land routes through the European Union, which has drawn ire from its neighbours.

The more it restricts Ukraine’s access to Black Sea ports, the better it is for its political influence with its trading partners and the better it is for Russia in the sense of its tense unity among the member states of the EU and their support for Ukraine, she said.

With the wheat harvest arriving in Ukraine in June and the need to sell that crop in July, maintaining a Black Sea shipping corridor is essential to avoid taking another chunk of wheat and other grains in the market, said William Osnato, senior research analyst at agricultural data and analytics firm Gro Intelligence.

It comes as countries like Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Syria and East Africa, major food importers, face drought and economic problems that are likely to keep prices down. food at a high level.

Food shortages in the system and lack of affordable fertilizer continue to drive up prices, making it difficult for families in countries like Somalia to predict whether they will be able to afford a meal the next day, Shashwat Saraf said, emergency director for East Africa. to the International Rescue Committee.

Bonnell reported from London. AP reporters Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Andrew Katell in New York; Edith M. Leaders at the United Nations; Matthew Lee in Washington; and Evelyne Musambi in Nairobi, Kenya contributed.