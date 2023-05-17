Trump’s contempt for the rule of law is at least as bad as Bidens





Sometime this month or next, the Supreme Court is expected to tell President Joe Biden that he cannot forgive $400 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. The plan is one of many ways Biden has embraced an expanded view of executive power that elevates his own preferences above the law.

Sadly, it’s a bipartisan tendency, as Donald Trump, the leading contender to oppose Biden in the 2024 presidential election, recently reminded us. During his town hall on CNN last week, the former president has displayed a disregard for the rule of law and the separation of powers at least as unsettling as Biden’s.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump why he kept thousands of presidential records, including hundreds marked as classified, when he left office in January 2021. “I have the absolute right to do with them what I want,” he said.

As Collins pointed out, that’s just not true. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, “the United States reserves and retains the entire ownership, possession, and control of the presidential records.”

As Trump himself noted, Congress enacted this law because Richard Nixon “had a lot of problems.” Specifically, Nixon had threatened to destroy presidential documents that Congress said should be protected to promote transparency and preserve historical records.

Yet Trump was there, insisting he was not bound by that ruling or by a law that makes it a crime to “conceal” or “suppress” government records. The “absolute right” that Trump evidently asserts also overturns a law that makes it a crime to improperly retain “national defense information” that “could be used to the detriment of the United States or for the benefit of any foreign nation.” .

Trump’s perceived personal prerogative may also explain why he did not fully comply with a federal subpoena requesting all documents from Mar-a-Lago that bore classification marks. Collins questioned him repeatedly about his apparent defiance of that subpoena, which was the main justification for the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and remains a central issue in the obstruction investigation. of Special Counsel Jack Smith. Trump dodged the question several times.

Trump’s disregard for legal restraints on presidential power was also apparent in his response to a question from the audience about his unilateral ban on stockpiles of the bump, a gun accessory that facilitates rapid firing. Two federal appeals courts have ruled the ban illegal.

In this regard, Trump’s policy resembles the Biden administration’s attempts to ban stabilizing gun straps and “ghost guns.” Not only does Trump fail to recognize this commonality; it does not even recognize that it is problematic to legislate under the guise of regulations. “Bump stocks are actually a very unimportant thing,” he said.

Trump also played a role in the national eviction moratorium that the Supreme Court rejected in 2021, saying it “tested credulity” to assume Congress had given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the “breathtaking amount of authority” he asserted. Although it was the Biden administration that unsuccessfully championed the CDC’s repeated extensions of this policy, it was Trump who first embraced it.

The questionable legal theory underlying the eviction moratorium was broad enough to accommodate all sorts of edicts aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, including the national mask mandate that Trump and Biden (eventually) have acknowledged to be beyond the power of the President. Trump has also incorrectly claimed he has “complete” power to lift state lockdowns during the pandemic.

Whether it was building a border wall that Congress had refused to fund, launching military strikes without congressional authorization, or withholding funds from states that allowed wide use of mail-in ballots, the Trump’s position was clear: he would do what he wanted, no matter what Congress said.

Biden has a similar attitude, as exemplified by his student loan plan, his gun control initiatives and his ill-fated vaccine tenure. But Republicans are wrong if they think Trump would be better at this.

