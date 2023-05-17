Politics
Xi Jinping secretly wants to control Russia’s control of Asia in Asia
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China continues to increase its geopolitical influence in the world. Not only in the Asia-Pacific region, the land of the bamboo curtain has also penetrated westward to Africa.
More recently, Beijing’s political influence has reportedly tried to impose itself in the Central Asian region, which was historically under Russian control as an heir to the Soviet Union. This can be seen from the way China displays a campaign to increase economic, political and security relations in the region.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to hold a summit (summit) with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday (5/18/2023) in Xi’an.
It will mark the Chinese leader’s last high-level engagement at a time when Beijing and Washington are vying for global influence.
The summit comes just a week after heads of state from the five Central Asian countries traveled to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. world.
“The Central Asia Summit demonstrated regional unity and regional consensus towards Russia and China,” said Niva Yau, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.
Yau said to Newsweek that currently the countries of Central Asia are confronted with the fact that their territory depends on the influence of China and Russia.
For China, he said, this summit is a very good opportunity to enter and further strengthen its dominance in the region, in terms of economy, and in terms of security and social affairs.
“And, of course, for China, the biggest goal it has in Central Asia is to have the region cement its legitimacy on Xinjiang, the region that powers the Chinese economy in terms of energy and raw materials,” he said.
Xinjiang, whose eight international borders span three Central Asian countries, has also been at the center of Washington’s accusations that Beijing has committed ‘genocide’ against China’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur community in the form of detentions. massive.
China vehemently denies the charges, arguing it is a security issue rooted in Uyghur militancy with potential for resurgence following the US military withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.
“This has always been the main reason for China to strengthen various initiatives and establish a presence in the region,” Yau said.
“And I think, unfortunately, the United States doesn’t have that level of motivation for its involvement in Central Asia, which results in a project that can’t be seen as a counterpoint to what China is doing in the region.”
The vast region of Central Asia is located in the heart of the Asian continent, bordered by Russia to the north, Afghanistan and Iran to the south, China to the east and the Caspian Sea to the west. For most of the 20th century, it was under the direct control of the Soviet Union and has remained close to the Russian Federation since the five countries gained independence in the early 1990s.
In another era of US-Russian relations, Washington and its NATO allies managed to establish a military presence in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as part of their long war effort against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
However, this pied-à-terre did not last long. Indeed, Western troops left the region in 2014, fearing the potential effects of what would become two decades of conflict.
The American departure from the region was then used by China and Russia to build their regional wagons. Most Central Asian countries belong to the Moscow-controlled CSTO military alliance.
On the other hand, China continues to provide economic benefits in the form of Belt and Road (BRI) funds for infrastructure development and other cooperation.
Shen Shiwei, a Chinese analyst and journalist, believes that Beijing and Moscow have shared roles in the region, so there will be no conflict between the two. The two, he says, complement each other.
“In Central Asia, China and Russia do not compete but complement each other,” Shen said.
“China plays an important role in the economic development of the region, and Russia is always irreplaceable in terms of security and strategic stability. Within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China, Russia and Central Asian countries have established positive regional security cooperation. and anti-terrorism.” – terrorism.”
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
