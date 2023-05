Joe Biden to meet Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan

The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden would meet Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Anthony Albanese of Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. “He (Biden) will also have the opportunity to meet with the leaders of the other Quad members, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister Albanese of Australia as well,” John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the Security Council national. at the White House, told reporters at the White House during his briefing on the G7 trip. Biden is traveling to Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 summit. “Since the president took office, revitalizing our alliances and partnerships and restoring American leadership in the world has been one of his top priorities,” Kirby said. Related Articles US President Biden cancels planned Asia-Pacific tour as hopes of debt deal rise Avoid unnecessary comments on PM Modi, President Biden, PM of Papua New Guinea tells nation “Thanks in large part to his hard work at the G7, you will see that our allies and partners are more united than ever. Over the past 15 months, the G7 has shown solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion, rallying the world to support Ukraine and cutting off Putin from key technologies and funding worldwide,” he said. -he declares. “This solidarity with Ukraine is even stronger now than it was last year, and you will see concrete actions to further isolate Russia and weaken its ability to wage its brutal war. And of course, this show of unity will also extend to other key economic and security issues. G7 leaders will demonstrate that we share a common approach to the challenges posed by the PRC (People’s Republic of China), a values-based approach commons,” Kirby said. “We will also mobilize around the need for bold action to accelerate the clean energy transition, including making President Biden’s economic agenda a G7 action plan to tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. We will present an affirmative agenda to take further action to support developing countries around the world,” he said. “That means we’re going to show how we’re building on President Biden’s and the G7’s flagship infrastructure initiative, the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership, otherwise known as PGII, which has attracted major investors to better meet the global demand for high-quality infrastructure funding,” said Kirby. “We will reaffirm our commitment to help institutions like the World Bank evolve so that they can more effectively address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction, including climate change. Now, the President will also have the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Kishida on the sidelines, where they will discuss ways to further strengthen our mutual security, economic and multilateral cooperation, and of course, seek ways to continue improving our alliance. with Japan,” he added. With agency contributions. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India News

