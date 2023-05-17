Exclusive: Special counsel investigating Trump expected to receive 16 filings showing he knows process to properly declassify documents





Washington CNN—

The National Archives has informed former President Donald Trump that it is preparing to turn over to Special Counsel Jack Smith 16 files which show that Trump and his top advisers knew of the correct declassification process while he was president, according to several sources.

In a May 16 letter obtained by CNN, Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to Trump: The 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them personally addressed to you, regarding whether, why and how you should declassify certain classified files.

The 16 presidential files, which were subpoenaed earlier this year, may provide critical evidence establishing former presidents’ awareness of the declassification process, a key part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of documents classified.

The records may also provide insight into Trump’s intent and whether he deliberately ignored what he knew were clearly established protocols, according to a source familiar with recent grand jury testimony provided by former top Trump officials. .

Trump and his allies insisted that as president, Trump did not have to follow a specific process to declassify the documents. During a CNN town hall last week, Trump repeated the claim that simply by removing classified White House documents, he had declassified them. And, by the way, they’re automatically declassified when I take them, Trump said.

According to the letter, Trump attempted to block the special counsel from accessing the 16 records by asserting a claim of constitutional privilege. But in his letter, Wall rejects that claim, saying the office of special advocates said it was prepared to show a court precisely why the 16 files are likely to contain evidence that would be important to the investigation. grand juries.

The Special Counsel also told the Archives that the evidence is virtually unavailable from any other source.

The letter goes on to say that the records will be released on May 24, 2023, unless prohibited by court order.

A source close to Trump’s legal team told CNN that the former president received several letters like this one from the Archives during the course of the investigation.

The Trump team could challenge that in court, the person said, but has claimed in the past that the Archives turned over documents before the Trump team had a chance to challenge the release in court.

Trump’s legal team wouldn’t reveal what was in the 16 files, but the source said the former presidents’ attempt to block the special counsel from accessing them was more of a strategic struggle on constitutional and presidential protections rather than keeping evidence from the special advocate.

The Office of Special Advocates and the Archives declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year, after the FBI seized classified and top-secret documents from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort, the former president and his allies claimed Trump had a standing order to declassify the documents. he had taken from the Oval Office to the White House residence.

But 18 former top Trump administration officials said they had never heard such an order issued while working for Trump, telling CNN the claim was ridiculously ridiculous and a complete fiction.

NARA’s letter to Trump comes amid a flurry of activity by Smiths’ team, including grand jury appearances by former national security officials who said they told Trump there was had a process for a president to declassify the documents, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The 16 files may help federal investigators overcome a significant hurdle to a possible prosecution of the former president. While presidents have the ultimate power of declassification, the limits of that power have not been tested in court.

This means that the various claims by Trump and his allies that he declassified documents without going through the standard process cannot be completely dismissed by the Justice Department.

In his letter, Wall says NARA began searching for relevant documents after receiving a subpoena from the Smiths team on January 23, 2023. The Archives found 104 unclassified documents that matched what federal prosecutors had. asked.

When informed that NARA intended to provide these documents to the grand jury, Trump’s legal team raised privilege issues regarding 81 of these records. Biden’s White House was also briefed, but told NARA the incumbent president would not invoke privilege to prevent those records from being shared with the grand jury.

The special counsel also had access to other records not contested by the Trump team.

Ultimately, the special advocate identified the 16 records in question as relevant to the grand jury’s investigation.

At CNN’s town hall last week, Trump twisted the Presidential Records Act, falsely claiming he was allowed to take documents when he left office.

In fact, the Presidential Archives Act provides that as soon as a president leaves office, the National Archives becomes the legal custodian of the president’s archives, which belong to the public.

I had every right under the Presidential Records Act, Trump said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why he took documents when he left the White House. You have the Presidential Archives Act. I was there and took what I took and it was declassified, he added.

