Board has positive meeting with Guardian over anti-Semitic cartoon





The Board of Deputies had a positive and constructive meeting with The Guardian newspaper about the publication of anti-Semitic cartoons. Speaker Marie van der Zyl was among the communal representatives to meet senior Guardian executives, including Katharine Viner, during which Martin Rowson’s recent cartoon and Steve Bell’s earlier anti-Semitic cartoons in the paper were discussed. Viner had issued an apology after a Rowson cartoon, which was drawn after BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s exit with classic anti-Semitic tropes, caused widespread furor in the community. Receive The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our best stories Confirming Monday’s meeting, the council said: Following their apology for the Martin Rowson cartoon, we had a positive and constructive meeting with the Guardian where they reiterated the apology. We will meet them again in a month for a follow-up to yesterday’s discussion. Earlier this month, the board said it had written to The Guardian requesting an urgent meeting with Viner to discuss Rowson’s cartoon. This is far from the first time the newspaper has crossed the line in terms of highly questionable content related to the Jewish community, according to their statement, in reference to the former Bell staffer’s cartoons. Viner promised editorial standards will have to improve at the Guardian after Rowson, a prominent political cartoonist, drew a dark caricature of Sharp holding a box with the label of Goldman Sachs, his former employer. Inside the box was a squid and an elongated nose head. The editor confirmed she was in America the day staff in London approved Rowson’s cartoon for publication. In a lengthy statement, Rowson said Sharp’s Jewishness never crossed my mind when I drew him, but said the cartoon was a failure on many levels. Rowson has previously drawn criticism for his depiction of Jewish figures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/board-has-positive-meeting-with-guardian-over-antisemitic-cartoon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos