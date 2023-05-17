Reviews | Turkey’s opposition needs a better message to defeat Erdogan





Comment this story Comment Mustafa Akyol is a senior research fellow at the Cato Institute and author of Why, As a Muslim, I Defend Liberty. On Sunday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared on the terrace of the headquarters of his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, in Ankara to deliver his usual balcony speech. As in all Turkish elections for the past two decades, his supporters were exuberant, while dissenters were anxious. Of course, the presidential election was not over yet. There will be a second round on May 28. But Erdogan, more than four points ahead of his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is likely to win. His ruling coalition has already secured a parliamentary majority. In other words, after 20 years in power, Erdogan could have five more years to rule, if not longer, far surpassing any other Turkish leader since the late 19th century Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II. If he wins, the next five years don’t look promising. After all, Erdogan has already turned Turkey into a quasi one-party state, and the worst may be in store. It can eradicate whatever remains of the independent judiciary, the free press and the critical university. He also promised a brand new constitution, which could fulfill many of the dreams of the religious right. Suggestions from pro-Erdogan supporters include abolishing the constitutional court, introducing even more religion into public education, restricting women’s rights, and banning heretical (liberal) interpretations of the Islam. But how does Erdogan keep winning, especially at a time when many thought his support would crumble in the face of soaring inflation and an inept response to the recent earthquake? The answer is not that he steals the vote. Turkey, despite its dramatic decline in freedom of expression and the rule of law, has a transparent electoral system, in which Erdogan truly wins the votes. The real answer is that Erdogan has formed an unbreakable bond with Turkey’s largest socio-political bloc: religious conservatives. He also enchants them with a grand narrative: despite infamous enemies and heinous plots, he makes Turkey great and Muslim again. The storyline, pumped by a huge propaganda machine that makes up much of the media, goes like this: Once upon a time, as rulers of the Ottoman Empire, the Turks ruled the world. But because of European plots and traitors inside, they were brought to their knees. Worse, oppressive secularists dominated Turkey from the 1920s to the 2000s, humiliating the pious by closing their mosques or banning their headscarves. It was only Erdogan who put an end to this long age of disgrace. That’s why, according to the story, they constantly attack Erdogan. It’s a rich mix, containing opposition parties, liberal critics, western media, capitalist cabals, George Soros, the US deep state, European courts, Kurdish terrorists, LGBTQ activists or defectors in within the religious camp. These enemies of Turkey are trying to force the glorious nation and its leader to fall. Against them, the pro-Erdogans shout, yedirtmeyiz! a slogan that basically means, we won’t let you have it! Soner Cagaptay: Even if Erdogan is defeated, Turkey remains to be won The euphoria is maintained with constant fanfare. Few in the West noticed, but Erdogan’s campaign for this election included the announcement of two new war machines: Turkey’s first drone carrier, the TCG Anadoluand its new national combat aircraft, the Others. Both were launched in public ceremonies with huge crowds and genuine enthusiasm with newfound greatness. Around this time, Erdogan updated his Twitter profile to show a photo of himself in resolute pose wearing a jet pilot uniform. Two weeks later, he crowned his campaign with evening prayers in the majestic Hagia Sophiawhich he had converted into a mosque three summers ago. Meanwhile, from the kitchen of his modest Ankara apartment, opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu criticized the onion price rise in Turkish markets. The pro-Erdogans propaganda machine replied: It’s about independence, not onions! In 1992, Bill Clinton won his election with the scathing slogan It’s the economy, stupid. This time in Turkey, it was all about culture war and religious nationalism. In the coming months, the economy is likely to continue to bleed, especially if Erdogan continues to impose his eccentric interest rate theories on the country’s Central Bank, despite the Turkish Lira’s dramatic decline. It is not won in advance, because Erdogan has shown pragmatism in the past. But who knows. Any policy, after all, depends on how it feels in any season, at any time. Today, Turkey is not the only country where democracy is turning into a tyranny of aggrieved majorities mobilized by strongmen. Another is India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ militant Hindu nationalism with similar tales of historical grievances threatens minorities, especially Muslims and Christians. The remedy for this 21st century challenge, I believe, is still good old political liberalism: limited government, checks and balances, freedom and justice for all. But liberalism needs a new defense, a new grand narrative, to rival the gripping narratives of zealous populists. We must show, once again, that liberalism is the best system not only for affordable onions, but also for human dignity. Authoritarians promise this dignity to their followers, while trampling on the dignity of others. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

