Now pro-life, Donald Trump Jr. wanted Republicans to ‘give up’ the fight against abortion in 2012





Donald Trump Jr. has changed his mind about abortion.

The vocally pro-life son of former President Donald Trump – who now plays a key advisory role to his father – told commentator Dave Rubin in 2012 that Republicans should give up their fight against abortion.

“I don’t understand how you can tell someone what they can or can’t do,” Trump Jr. told Rubin during an appearance on the conservative host’s former podcast.

“I can’t buy into the abortion argument,” he added. “I wish the Republicans would drop it as part of their platform.”

“Abortion, I don’t understand. I don’t even understand how that’s a political issue,” Trump Jr. continued. “I don’t understand how there are single-issue voters for that.”

The comments resurfaced after the eldest Trump, 76, attacked his potential 2024 main Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, over the issue in recent days.

Notably, the former president criticized Florida’s new law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, telling The Messenger in an interview published Monday that “many people in the pro-life movement think it was too much. hard.

Donald Trump Jr. had said he could not “buy into the abortion argument”. Getty Images

DeSantis fired back Tuesday, “Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that probably 99% of pro-lifers support.”

“I think as a resident of Florida, you know, he didn’t give an answer about ‘Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did? There were all the exceptions that people talk about. The Legislature enshrined it. I signed the bill. I was proud to do it. He will not answer whether he will sign it or not,” the governor added.

Trump Jr., meanwhile, has changed his stance on abortion since the 2012 interview, tweeting pro-life statements and taking particular aim at late-term abortions.

The former president’s son also said he doesn’t understand single-issue voters.MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“Abortion supporters are doing everything in their power to end the lives of unborn children by advocating for abortion from the moment of conception UNTIL BIRTH!” he wrote in January . “Wherever you are on the matter, we can all agree that it is senseless and way too far. Ask lawmakers to protect life.

A DeSantis spokesperson declined to comment on the apparent change of heart.

Andy Surabian, a representative for the former first son, said Trump Jr.’s past views were influenced by his surroundings.

Years before Don began to engage in politics, his views on abortion were largely shaped by his upbringing in liberal New York City, but no different from conservative heroes like Ronald Reagan and millions of other converts, he now proudly considers himself pro-life,” Surabian told The Post on Wednesday.

Trump has criticized a restrictive abortion law in Florida as “too tough”. AFP via Getty Images

A source close to Trump Jr. told the Post his views began to change after doctors urged him to abort one of his children who showed early signs of Down syndrome. The test turned out to be a false positive, and the experience caused him to question the practice.

While some Republicans have argued that taking a hard line on abortion could become a political vulnerability, DeSantis instead leaned into his stance as a marker of his conservative good faith.

While slamming the 45th president on Tuesday for his stance on abortion, DeSantis pointedly noted that key early voting state Iowa had enacted the same six-week ban.

The governor of Florida is expected to announce his candidacy for president in the coming days.

