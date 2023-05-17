PM Modi to continue Papua New Guinea and Australia visit despite Quad summit postponed – Reuters





Express press service NEW DELHI: Although the Quad Leaders Summit has been postponed as President Biden will return to the United States for urgent Congressional meetings after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sticking to his earlier schedule . After participating in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, he will travel to Papua New Guinea and Australia for bilateral meetings. Since President Biden must return to the United States, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to hold a bilateral meeting of all Quad leaders in Hiroshima (on the sidelines of the G7 summit) while Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Kishida and President Biden will all be present there. It is likely that they will reach consensus for a later date for the Quad Leaders Summit. Talks about strengthening their position in the Indo-Pacific are likely to be at the heart of the talks, sources say. Prime Minister Modi will travel to the G7 summit on May 19 and is expected to visit Papua New Guinea on May 21. In Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi will co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea on May 22. -Guinea. This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation. FIPIC is a group of India and 14 Pacific Island countries which includes Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federal States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands , the Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and the Solomon Islands. . PM Modi will be in Sydney for a day on May 24 where he will have bilateral meetings with PM Albanese. He should also interact with the Indian business community and the Diaspora.

