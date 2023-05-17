Politics
Is Xi Jinping retreating to a corner in Taiwan where is the voice of reason in China?
National leaders, whether in democratic or authoritarian systems, often share a human trait: all tend to avoid admitting and taking personal responsibility for their mistakes. Few emperors will admit the flagrant error of their policy. But, despite all their other differences in value systems and methods of governance, democratic leaders are similarly reluctant to accept well-deserved blame for costly mistakes.
President Biden recently released a report on his administration’s abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the most damaging US foreign policy debacle in decades. Granted, Trump’s Doha deal with the Taliban was illusory at best, but Biden’s implementation made a bad situation much worse than it needed to be.
The report itself compounded this disgraceful performance with a show of moral cowardice, saying the hasty withdrawal scenario had been predetermined by Trump’s deal with the Taliban a year earlier. This, from a president who had no trouble backtracking or walking away from his predecessor’s multiple executive actions — just as Trump had with Obama-era policies.
The justification offered by the report falls by its own weight. He complained that “the outgoing Trump administration left the Biden administration with a step down date, but no plan to execute it.” Yet he acknowledges that despite the known existence of the Trump-Taliban deal since February 2020, Biden did not make the “final decision to leave Afghanistan” until months after taking office. So the decision still belonged to Biden.
The administration said it was not seeking to change the deal because it feared attacks on the remaining 2,500-strong contingent of US forces could resume. There was no American deaths in Afghanistan for a full year; the risks were minimal compared to the costs to American and Afghan interests of the hasty withdrawal.
Moreover, the Biden administration had ample opportunity and legal justification to back out of the deal or insist on changes. The Taliban started rape it in weeksafter agreeing “to start intra-Afghan negotiations” on March 10, 2020, for prepare to “the formation of the new Afghan Islamic government after colonization, as determined by intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations”.
Instead, the Taliban continued to intensify its attacks on Afghan forces and Afghan civilians. It has also failed in its commitments in the fight against terrorism by maintaining close links with Al-Qaeda. While Trump and Biden had both promised to end America’s ‘eternal wars’, all tactical decisions on the preparation, logistics and sequencing of the US withdrawal, including the timing of the withdrawal transfer of the critical Bagram air base to the Afghan army, were made by the Biden administration.
As insulting as Biden’s apology for his catastrophic actions, it pales in comparison to Xi Jinping’s preemptive rationale for his long-planned invasion of Taiwan. Where Biden says, “my predecessor made me do it,” Xi now asserts, “my people make me do it.”
This, after a decade of announcing its aggressive intentions so that the destruction of Taiwanese democracy is not postponed”from one generation to another.” Xi has made it clear that “reunification” with Taiwan (which the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled) is not only necessary for China’s “rejuvenation” and national sovereignty, but also to counter the “containment, encirclement and suppression» strategy of the United States.
He has conveyed this message to the people of China during the decade he has been in power, so to say now that he is only fulfilling the wishes of the people is more than ironic. He risks denying the monster he helped create.
In fact, there is no evidence that public opinion in China (as far as it can be measured) is interested in taking Taiwan, let alone by force – and certainly not if it means war with the United States. Washington must abandon its erroneous policy of strategic ambiguity and make it clear that he will defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression.
It is true that Xi and the Chinese communist leaders fear the Chinese people on the issue of Taiwan, but for quite the opposite reason. Taiwan is an alluring model of what China itself could be under a democratic system of government: strong, prosperous, happy and free.
Despite being all-powerful, Xi may have a harder time moderating his rhetoric on Taiwan than he did in abruptly moving from a global COVID lockdown to opening the doors and the lifting of all restrictions. Xi’s aggressive posture is far from unique to him as a Chinese leader; the CCP’s claim to Taiwan dates back to Mao and the civil war in China.
For Xi to soften, he should moderate one of the basic tenets of the Communist Party’s program. But America and the West can help Xi see the wisdom of greater restraint by helping the Chinese people see the light: that the only military threat to China comes from the reaction of the United States and its many Asian and European allies to Chinese communist aggression, just as Vladimir Putin awoke the world to his own expansionist ambitions.
It would be much safer for the world if the US-China confrontation were fought as an information war rather than a kinetic war, especially when the West has the most powerful weapon of all: truth.
Joseph Bosco was China Country Director for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in the Department of Defense. discussions on the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4005529-xi-jinping-is-backing-himself-into-a-corner-on-taiwan-where-is-the-voice-of-reason/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Xi Jinping retreating to a corner in Taiwan where is the voice of reason in China?
- Stellantis: Brexit deal must be changed or UK car factories will be closed.
- Johnny Depp responds to Backlash at Cannes
- Google’s New Inactive Account Policy Won’t Delete Years Of YouTube Videos
- Key Trump attorney quits legal team as Mar-a-Lago investigation escalates
- Threat actor bypasses detection and protections in Microsoft Azure Serial Console
- Then to Durham, Gloucestershire (A) at the Seat Unique Stadium
- Masked men flee with luxury handbags from posh NJ mall
- New York Institute of Technology President Joins Accelerate LI Board of Directors
- Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, say former leader is hiding suspects during recent riots
- PM Modi to continue Papua New Guinea and Australia visit despite Quad summit postponed – Reuters
- President Joko Widodo visits damaged roads in Sialang Taji Labura village