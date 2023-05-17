National leaders, whether in democratic or authoritarian systems, often share a human trait: all tend to avoid admitting and taking personal responsibility for their mistakes. Few emperors will admit the flagrant error of their policy. But, despite all their other differences in value systems and methods of governance, democratic leaders are similarly reluctant to accept well-deserved blame for costly mistakes.

President Biden recently released a report on his administration’s abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the most damaging US foreign policy debacle in decades. Granted, Trump’s Doha deal with the Taliban was illusory at best, but Biden’s implementation made a bad situation much worse than it needed to be.

The report itself compounded this disgraceful performance with a show of moral cowardice, saying the hasty withdrawal scenario had been predetermined by Trump’s deal with the Taliban a year earlier. This, from a president who had no trouble backtracking or walking away from his predecessor’s multiple executive actions — just as Trump had with Obama-era policies.

The justification offered by the report falls by its own weight. He complained that “the outgoing Trump administration left the Biden administration with a step down date, but no plan to execute it.” Yet he acknowledges that despite the known existence of the Trump-Taliban deal since February 2020, Biden did not make the “final decision to leave Afghanistan” until months after taking office. So the decision still belonged to Biden.

The administration said it was not seeking to change the deal because it feared attacks on the remaining 2,500-strong contingent of US forces could resume. There was no American deaths in Afghanistan for a full year; the risks were minimal compared to the costs to American and Afghan interests of the hasty withdrawal.

Moreover, the Biden administration had ample opportunity and legal justification to back out of the deal or insist on changes. The Taliban started rape it in weeksafter agreeing “to start intra-Afghan negotiations” on March 10, 2020, for prepare to “the formation of the new Afghan Islamic government after colonization, as determined by intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations”.

Instead, the Taliban continued to intensify its attacks on Afghan forces and Afghan civilians. It has also failed in its commitments in the fight against terrorism by maintaining close links with Al-Qaeda. While Trump and Biden had both promised to end America’s ‘eternal wars’, all tactical decisions on the preparation, logistics and sequencing of the US withdrawal, including the timing of the withdrawal transfer of the critical Bagram air base to the Afghan army, were made by the Biden administration.

As insulting as Biden’s apology for his catastrophic actions, it pales in comparison to Xi Jinping’s preemptive rationale for his long-planned invasion of Taiwan. Where Biden says, “my predecessor made me do it,” Xi now asserts, “my people make me do it.”

This, after a decade of announcing its aggressive intentions so that the destruction of Taiwanese democracy is not postponed”from one generation to another.” Xi has made it clear that “reunification” with Taiwan (which the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled) is not only necessary for China’s “rejuvenation” and national sovereignty, but also to counter the “containment, encirclement and suppression» strategy of the United States.

He has conveyed this message to the people of China during the decade he has been in power, so to say now that he is only fulfilling the wishes of the people is more than ironic. He risks denying the monster he helped create.

In fact, there is no evidence that public opinion in China (as far as it can be measured) is interested in taking Taiwan, let alone by force – and certainly not if it means war with the United States. Washington must abandon its erroneous policy of strategic ambiguity and make it clear that he will defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression.

It is true that Xi and the Chinese communist leaders fear the Chinese people on the issue of Taiwan, but for quite the opposite reason. Taiwan is an alluring model of what China itself could be under a democratic system of government: strong, prosperous, happy and free.

Despite being all-powerful, Xi may have a harder time moderating his rhetoric on Taiwan than he did in abruptly moving from a global COVID lockdown to opening the doors and the lifting of all restrictions. Xi’s aggressive posture is far from unique to him as a Chinese leader; the CCP’s claim to Taiwan dates back to Mao and the civil war in China.

For Xi to soften, he should moderate one of the basic tenets of the Communist Party’s program. But America and the West can help Xi see the wisdom of greater restraint by helping the Chinese people see the light: that the only military threat to China comes from the reaction of the United States and its many Asian and European allies to Chinese communist aggression, just as Vladimir Putin awoke the world to his own expansionist ambitions.

It would be much safer for the world if the US-China confrontation were fought as an information war rather than a kinetic war, especially when the West has the most powerful weapon of all: truth.

Joseph Bosco was China Country Director for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in the Department of Defense. discussions on the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA