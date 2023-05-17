Politics
Rishi Sunak distances himself from Conservative net migration pledge
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday distanced himself from a pledge in the Conservative parties’ 2019 manifesto to reduce net migration, amid a growing internal row over the government’s immigration policy.
Under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Tories promised to cut the net number of people coming to live and work in Britain as part of their pitch to voters ahead of the 2019 general election. qualified and their overall number will decrease, according to the manifesto noted.
But speaking to reporters en route to the G7 summit in Tokyo, Sunak on Wednesday refused to recommit to his party’s pledge and implicitly blamed his predecessor for high immigration levels.
Immigration is back on the British political agenda after net migration hit a record high of over half a million for the year to last June. The Office for National Statistics will release updated figures next week, with analysts predicting the figure could exceed 700,000.
When asked if he intends to keep the promise of the 2019 manifesto, Sunak replied: I inherited some numbers, I want to lower the numbers.
Pushed to find out if he was keeping the pledge, he refused to do so, saying: I said I wanted to bring legal migration down. I think illegal migration is definitely the country’s priority, and you can see all the work I put into that as well. But with regard to legal migration as well, we are committed to bringing these numbers down.
Senior Tories expressed growing concern this week over how governments are handling the issue.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman argued mass migration was unsustainable as she called on the government to crack down on so-called irregular Channel crossings and introduce restrictions on legal migration . Meanwhile, Upgrading Secretary Michael Gove warned that high migration was putting inevitable pressure on housing and public services.
Tory MPs fear that if the government is seen as a failure on the issue of reducing migration, the party will be punished at the ballot box.
People are right to worry about migration levels, which have been on an upward trajectory since the early 2000s, a senior Conservative official has said. The last election is all people wanted to discuss on the doorstep, I suspect the next election will be much the same.
Yet the government is also coming under pressure from businesses struggling with staff shortages, as ministers balance the political need to clamp down on migration and growing calls from sectors such as the horticulture industry to increase access to labor – of foreign work.
Representatives of the agriculture and food sector gathered in Downing Street on Tuesday for a food security summit where Sunak pledged to invest 30 million in new technologies and increase the number of visas available for the agricultural industry each year from 10,000 to 55,000.
Ahead of the summit, the National Farmers Union called for a rolling program of at least five years, a more permanent solution to seasonal labor shortages, which last year resulted in 60 million wasted produce due to a lack of fruit and vegetable pickers.
Farming is a long-term game and if you can’t plan ahead and guarantee you’ll get the labor you need, you won’t be planting the crop in the first place, says David Exwood , Vice President of the NFU.
Downing Street said on Wednesday the visa announcement was aimed at giving businesses clarity on staffing.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has resisted pressure from the Home Office to limit the number of international students, told a British Chamber of Commerce event on Wednesday that the government had, since the Brexit vote , been pragmatic about immigration requirements.
